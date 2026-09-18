Maserati Tipo 61 ‘Birdcage’: History of the Iconic Racing Car

The Maserati Tipo 61 ‘Birdcage‘, an engineering masterpiece defined by its intricate space frame chassis composed of approximately 200 small-section tubes, achieved a historic trans-Atlantic triumph, celebrated by automotive historians and enthusiasts alike at Goodwood for its radical post-war racing innovation.

Building Under Economic Pressure in the Late 1950s

Engineering a winning sports car in the late 1950s meant staring down a massive economic deficit. While British manufacturers transitioned toward expensive monocoque structures, Maserati chief engineer Giulio Alfieri faced strict budget limits. His response was a structural triumph. He built a space frame utilizing roughly 200 small-section tubes, arranged in triangular formations and heavily reinforced in high-stress zones. This complex network delivered featherlight construction alongside massive torsional rigidity.

Architectural Precision and the Birth of the Birdcage

The innovation under the aluminum skin extended far beyond the chassis tubes. To slash the centre of gravity and maintain a low bonnet line, Alfieri mounted the engine well behind the front axle, tilting it 45 degrees to the right. Power met the rear wheels through a transaxle transmission derived directly from Maserati’s 250F Formula 1 racing program. Independent front suspensions paired with a classic De Dion rear axle, while telescopic dampers and disc brakes handled stopping duties on all four corners.

Those protruding wheel arches and the aggressively raked windscreen gave the machine a distinct, unconventional posture. The windscreen met bare minimum technical regulations, angled so sharply backward that it offered negligible wind protection. Instead, it offered an unfiltered view of the groundbreaking chassis beneath. Observers soon pinned a permanent moniker on the machine, calling it the Birdcage, even though Maserati never officially adopted the name.

Transitioning from the 2-Litre Tipo 60

The journey started with the Tipo 60, engineered specifically for privateers competing in the 2-litre sports car category to replace the older 200S model. It marked a sharp pivot away from public road endurance tests like the Mille Miglia toward closed circuits and dedicated race tracks. Initial reception involved critique. The nimble machine bore little resemblance to the heavy-set endurance racers of the mid-1950s.

Domination on International Circuits

Domestically, the Tipo 60 dominated the Italian market. Factory driver Stirling Moss observed that the advanced chassis could easily absorb significantly more power. That insight triggered the creation of the Tipo 61, built to tackle international 3-litre racing regulations. Armed with a profound weight advantage over rivals from Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Jaguar, the cars commanded the early 1960s hill climb circuits.

Photo: maserati.com

Lloyd Casner’s Camoradi racing team drove the platform to legendary status, securing two overall victories at the Nürburgring 1000kms. Balancing razor-sharp handling with raw mechanical output, the Birdcage cemented a legacy that continues to captivate crowds at historic motorsport gatherings like Goodwood.