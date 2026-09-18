Policy and Research Administrator Job at Arizona Department of Administration in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Administration is actively recruiting a Policy and Research Administrator to steer statewide accounting and payroll policies within its General Accounting Office. Positioned at Grade 26 with a salary range between $90,000 and $105,000 dependent on experience, this role offers flexible remote work options for qualified professionals based anywhere within Arizona.

Navigating State Finance and Policy Compliance

Operating out of the Division of Business and Finance, the General Accounting Office sits at the administrative core of state operations. The main office is located at 100 N. 15th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona, though day-to-day duties can be performed remotely under the State of Arizona’s established Remote Work Program. According to position details provided by the state, remote arrangements require continuous meeting of performance measures and demand that all work be executed strictly within state boundaries unless an advance exception is authorized.

The position is open until filled, inviting candidates who thrive under pressure and possess sharp analytical instincts. Responsibilities span a wide spectrum of public sector finance, including drafting statewide accounting rules, reviewing complex transactions, and testing systems to ensure absolute data integrity. Professionals in this role must skillfully apply Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS), and Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) theories directly to a statewide governmental framework.

High-Stakes Guidance Across State Agencies

Beyond drafting policies, the administrator acts as a resource for state agencies, boards, commissions, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee (JLBC), and the Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting (OSPB). When complex operational hurdles arise, this administrator delivers the necessary research and guidance to resolve policy exceptions and compliance questions.

The scope of work also requires preparing rigorous documentation for presentation before the state legislature or in court proceedings. Candidates must demonstrate self-discipline, stellar written and oral communication skills, and the capability to lead professional support staff through intricate assignments without missing a beat.

Workplace Flexibility and the Modern State Workforce

The recruitment effort underscores Arizona’s broader institutional shift toward workplace flexibility, autonomy, and trust across its agencies. By leveraging hoteling spaces, home offices, and hybrid setups, the state aims to attract administrative talent while maintaining rigorous operational oversight.

For finance professionals looking to make a tangible impact on public sector accountability, this opening combines high-level policy design with the modern benefit of remote flexibility. Are you ready to step into state-level governance, or does the prospect of shaping public accounting standards from your home office catch your eye? Share your perspective below.