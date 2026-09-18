Alfonso Cuarón to Make First Korea Visit for 31st Busan International Film Festival

The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced that two-time Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón will make his first-ever visit to South Korea during the upcoming October event. Running from Oct. 6–15 at the Busan Cinema Center and venues across the port city, this year’s festival pairs Cuarón’s milestone with a dedicated spotlighting nine films from European women and genderqueer filmmakers.

A Landmark Arrival and Master Class Schedule in Busan

Alfonso Cuarón’s journey to South Korea marks a first for the filmmaker, who made his international feature debut in 2001 with Y Tu Mamá También. According to the official festival schedule unveiled on Sept. 18, Cuarón will kick off his trip by attending the opening ceremony. His itinerary also includes an exclusive master class designed to unpack the artistic choices and filmmaking techniques that define his cinematic language.

Photo: cineplay.co.kr

Complementing the master class, the festival has scheduled a special IMAX screening of Gravity, the 2013 sci-fi thriller that earned Cuarón his first Academy Award for Best Director in 2014. He later secured a second directing Oscar for Roma in 2019. These screenings and discussions offer local cinephiles a window into the craft behind his filmography, which also includes Children of Men.

Family Collaboration and the Asian Premiere of Campeón Gabacho

Beyond his solo retrospectives, Cuarón travels to South Korea to support his son and frequent collaborator, Jonás Cuarón. The younger Cuarón brings his latest feature, Campeón Gabacho, to BIFF for its official Asian premiere. Screening within the festival’s World Cinema section, the film will feature a post-screening Q&A session with the filmmakers.

Campeón Gabacho centers on a playful yet incisive portrait of a Mexican immigrant navigating the complexities of establishing a life in the United States. The narrative features an ensemble cast including Juan Daniel García Treviño, Leslie Grace, Rubén Blades, Eddie Marsan, Rosario Dawson, and Cheech Marin. The project is produced by Jonás and Alfonso Cuarón alongside Gabriela Rodriguez under their Esperanto Filmoj banner, with Nicolás Celis also on board as a producer. Jonás Cuarón’s prior credits include co-writing Gravity with his father, directing Desierto, and helming the Netflix fantasy adventure Chupa.

A Star-Studded International Roster and Festival Competition

The Cuarón family joins a robust international delegation heading to South Korea this autumn. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Yeoh will return to Busan for the first time in 15 years to accept the Asian Filmmaker of the Year honor. Other notable global figures expected in attendance include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Hirokazu Koreeda, Lee Chang-dong, and Na Hong-jin.

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The festival’s main competition jury will be presided over by Chinese director Zhang Yimou. He will work alongside fellow filmmakers Bi Gan, Kei Ishikawa, and July Jung to evaluate 13 competition titles. Alongside the main film program, the Asian Contents & Film Market will run concurrently from Oct. 10–13.