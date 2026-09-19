Juan Gonzalo Ospina Appointed Colombia Ambassador to Belgium, NATO, and the EU

Juan Gonzalo Ospina, the attorney representing the family of murdered Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, has been selected by President Abelardo de la Espriella to serve as Colombia’s ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, the European Union, and NATO. Ospina confirmed his appointment in a September 2026 press conference.

The Bottom Line Diplomatic Transition: Attorney Juan Gonzalo Ospina leaves his penal practice in Spain to transition into high-level European diplomacy for Colombia.

Attorney Juan Gonzalo Ospina leaves his penal practice in Spain to transition into high-level European diplomacy for Colombia. Firm Continuity: Socia directora Beatriz Uriarte takes over the operations of Ospina Abogados after a decade of shared leadership.

Socia directora Beatriz Uriarte takes over the operations of Ospina Abogados after a decade of shared leadership. Strategic Mandate: The incoming ambassador aims to bolster foreign investment security and negotiate the renewal of Schengen visas for Colombian nationals.

Shifting from the Courtroom to Brussels Attorney Juan Gonzalo Ospina is stepping away from his active caseload in Spain to assume a major diplomatic post. President Abelardo de la Espriella selected Ospina to represent Colombia as ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, the European Union, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). While the official government appointment remains pending, Ospina confirmed the transition during a press briefing in mid-September 2026. The move marks a profound shift for the penalist, who gained international attention representing the family of Edwin Arrieta. Arrieta, a Colombian surgeon, was killed in Thailand by Spanish citizen Daniel Sancho, who received a life sentence in a trial where Ospina secured justice for the victim’s relatives.

Leadership Realignment at Ospina Abogados With Ospina relocating to Brussels, the daily management of his Madrid-based firm shifts to his long-time colleague. Beatriz Uriarte, who has spent ten years working alongside Ospina as socia directora, assumes control of Ospina Abogados. The two partners previously shared heavy litigation burdens, most notably managing the complex legal strategy in the Arrieta case. Beyond his work on the Arrieta case, Ospina has maintained a footprint in Spanish courts. In recent months, he defended Vito Quiles across several legal proceedings, including a case involving allegations of harassing Begoña Gómez, wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, outside a restaurant. That specific case was initially dismissed, though ongoing legal disputes persist.

Diplomatic Priorities in the European Union Stepping into international relations represents a distinct pivot for a lawyer who began his professional legal career in 2011. Speaking to the press, Ospina acknowledged that leaving his legal practice—even if provisionally—carries a personal weight, but he described his new assignment as “a privilege and an honor.” Photo: abc.com.py Ospina outlined clear objectives for his tenure representing the Colombian government within European institutions. His core mandate includes enhancing legal security to attract foreign direct investment into Colombia and leading diplomatic efforts to renew Schengen visa access for Colombian citizens traveling to Europe.

Key Legal and Diplomatic Transitions Entity / Individual Previous Role New Status / Assignment Juan Gonzalo Ospina Attorney, Ospina Abogados Appointed Colombian Ambassador to the EU and NATO Beatriz Uriarte Socia directora, Ospina Abogados Socia directora, Ospina Abogados Edwin Arrieta Case Active Litigation (Thailand) Resolved with life sentence for Daniel Sancho