Kang Khai Xing to debut with Lok Hong Quan at Malaysia Super 100

Men’s doubles shuttler Kang Khai Xing will make his first appearance with new partner Lok Hong Quan at the Malaysia Super 100, which begins next Tuesday in Iskandar Puteri, after coaching staff split him from former partner Aaron Tai due to a performance gap.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Partnership Turmoil: With Khai Xing’s previous post-Aaron Tai partnership with Wan Arif Wan Junaidi suffering first-round exits in all four tournaments they played together, market confidence in this new combination remains guarded.

The Shift in Coaching Direction

The upcoming Malaysia Super 100 marks a fresh chapter for Kang Khai Xing, as he steps onto the court alongside Lok Hong Quan. The restructuring comes after coaches determined a clear difference in speed and performance between Khai Xing and Aaron Tai, with whom he secured the world junior title in 2024. That previous partnership had successfully broken into the top 20 rankings before the coaching staff intervened to break them up.

Khai Xing admitted he was initially disappointed by the decision. “Of course I was a little sad because we had only just broken into the top 20, and it is not easy to get there,” he said. However, he confirmed that he has moved past the setback and redirected his attention toward individual development.

Addressing Physical Deficits on Court

In the weeks leading up to their Iskandar Puteri debut, Khai Xing has targeted specific athletic metrics in training. He spent the last two to three weeks sharpening his physical condition, speed and power.

“For the past two or three weeks, I have been focusing more on my physical condition, speed and power on court,” Khai Xing told. “So far, I feel I have improved compared to before. We will see how it goes in the tournament,” he added.

Recent Partnership History

The coaching staff’s latest reshuffle follows a difficult run for Khai Xing following the dissolution of his pairing with Aaron. He was subsequently partnered with Wan Arif Wan Junaidi at the end of July. That combination failed to generate traction on the international circuit, bowing out in the first round across all four tournaments they contested: the China Open, Taiwan Open, Korean Masters, and China Masters.

With the Malaysia Super 100 opening next Tuesday, Khai Xing and Lok face immediate pressure to reverse that trend and establish functional chemistry under tournament conditions.