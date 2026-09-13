Kapal Virgo Transport 8 Capsized in Java Sea, 243 Passengers Missing

The Kapal Virgo Transport 8, operating on the Surabaya-to-Banjarmasin route, suffered a maritime disaster in the Java Sea on September 13, 2026, after encountering severe weather conditions. Carrying a total of 243 passengers and crew members, the vessel lost contact approximately 80 nautical miles from the SAR Basirih Wharf in Banjarmasin, triggering a large-scale joint rescue operation amidst high waves and challenging sea states.

A Routine Voyage Disrupted by Severe Weather in the Java Sea

The ill-fated journey began on Saturday, September 12, 2026, when the Kapal Virgo Transport 8 departed from the Port of Surabaya at 10:13 GMT. Conditions initially appeared normal for the inter-island transit across the Java Sea toward South Kalimantan. However, meteorological conditions deteriorated sharply overnight, leading to heavy swells and high waves that battered the vessel.

According to the official timeline detailed by the Banjarmasin Class A Search and Rescue (SAR) Office, communication with the ship ceased abruptly at approximately 02:00 WITA on Sunday, September 13, 2026. At that moment, the vessel’s last known position was logged roughly 80 nautical miles from its destination’s SAR pier in Banjarmasin. The sudden cessation of signals prompted PT Virgo, the company operating the vessel, to alert authorities immediately.

Yoel Rihi, General Manager of PT Virgo, officially reported the lost contact status to the Banjarmasin SAR Office at 04:10 WITA. The formal notification set emergency protocols into motion before dawn, mobilizing state resources to track the missing vessel and render assistance to those on board.

Rapid Mobilization and the Ongoing Rescue Operation

Swift institutional action followed the initial distress report. By 04:30 WITA, rescue teams from the Banjarmasin SAR Office deployed six personnel aboard a Rescue Car D-Max toward the SAR Basirih Wharf. From there, operations shifted to the water via the KN SAR Laksmana 241, a primary rescue vessel outfitted with specialized equipment including water rescue gear, diving tools, advanced communication systems, and Starlink terminals.

Photo: kompas.tv

I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Class A Search and Rescue Office and the designated SAR Mission Coordinator, outlined the fluid numbers during a press conference on Sunday morning, noting the high dynamic range of survivor accounting. Collaborative multi-agency coordination quickly formed around the effort. The rescue grid involves the Banjarmasin KSOP, Lanal Banjarmasin, the Water and Air Police Directorate (Ditpolairud) of the South Kalimantan Regional Police, the Banjarmasin Navigation District, PT Pelindo Banjarmasin, and the local Virgo ship agency branch.

Despite the comprehensive deployment, rough seas have heavily impeded extraction efforts. CNN Indonesia reported that high waves created significant logistical barriers for teams attempting to reach the vessel’s final calculated coordinates, requiring an estimated five-hour transit time just to arrive at the primary search zone from the departure wharf.

Accounting for 243 Souls Amid Conflicting Reports and Evacuation Realities

As search and rescue assets converged on the Java Sea coordinates, emergency responders faced the grim reality of maritime disasters: verifying the precise status of hundreds of individuals under chaotic circumstances. Initial updates from regional monitoring channels underscored the immense scale of the human toll.

Photo: regional.kompas.com

Out of the 243 total individuals manifested on board—comprising both passengers and crew—authorities confirmed that 103 survivors have been successfully evacuated to safety. Tragically, the operation also recovered at least one fatality. Meanwhile, joint teams continue racing against time to locate the remaining 140 individuals still unaccounted for in the sprawling marine search sector.

Kapal Virgo bawa 243 orang hilang kontak di perairan Laut Jawa

To maximize coverage, the Surabaya SAR office integrated aerial assets into the grid, deploying a rescue helicopter alongside primary surface vessels to scour the white-capped waves.

As families gather at port coordination centers awaiting definitive word on their loved ones, authorities continue to urge calm and discourage the circulation of unverified information. The unfolding tragedy on the Java Sea serves as a stark reminder of the unforgiving nature of regional maritime corridors during seasonal squalls, leaving investigators to piece together how a routine transit turned into a critical test of Indonesia’s emergency response infrastructure.