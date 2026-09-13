US officials removed diplomat from UK

British authorities are in contact with the US embassy after American personnel secretly flew an accused diplomat out of the UK last month following an indecent images investigation.

The London Flat Raid and the Secret Airbase Removal

The operation unfolded quietly behind closed doors when US authorities raided a diplomat’s flat in London last month, according to The Sun. Rather than involving local law enforcement in an arrest or pursuing formal legal channels, the personnel seized the man and transported him directly to an American airbase for removal out of the country.

The seizure bypassed the standard judicial pathways entirely.

Metropolitan Police Response and Jurisdiction Concerns

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that on Tuesday August 25, US officials informed them about an active investigation involving suspected offences in London linked to indecent images of children. British authorities maintained that American personnel possess no independent powers of arrest on UK soil, highlighting a significant breach of protocol.

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Furthermore, there was no formal request for the man to be extradited through official British legal channels before his removal from the airbase.

Government Stance and Diplomatic Friction

Ministers quickly engaged with the US embassy to address the unilateral action.

“We expect all foreign diplomats in the UK to abide by our laws, in the same way we expect all UK diplomats to do so when posted overseas. As a US investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.” Covent Garden Rape: Police Launch Manhunt and Release CCTV After London Attack A Government spokesperson, via The Independent

The unfolding situation is reported to be connected to an ongoing investigation targeting another individual inside the United States. UK officials have kept their public comments measured while private diplomatic discussions continue.

Precedents of US Personnel Avoiding British Justice

This incident lands only two months after then-deputy prime minister David Lammy pledged to raise another contentious legal case with the US government. In that prior instance, an American fighter pilot named Captain Jacob Wulfson avoided trial under English law for strangling a woman in Cambridge while off-duty. Capt Wulfson was instead tried at a court martial on a US airbase and jailed for six months after a conviction for strangulation, while being acquitted of sexual assault and aggravated sexual contact.

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