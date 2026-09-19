Karnataka High Court Upholds ED Seizure of Genpact Head Office

The Karnataka High Court has upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s seizure of Genpact India’s head office in Gurugram within a ₹7,800 crore foreign exchange case tied to historical loan transactions involving Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). However, the court set aside the agency’s rejection of an NOC for a $100 million GIFT City investment, ruling that ordinary business operations may continue.
The Bottom Line
- Regulatory Friction: The Karnataka High Court validated the Enforcement Directorate’s application of Section 37A of FEMA regarding ₹7,800 crore in NCD repayments made to Genpact Luxembourg.
- Operational Continuity: The court explicitly ruled that the physical seizure of the Gurugram head office cannot legally disrupt Genpact’s day-to-day business operations.
- Investment Approval: The denial of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a $100 million GIFT City expansion was set aside, forcing a competent authority to reconsider within a strict 10-day window.
Decoding the Legal Mechanics Behind Section 37A
At the center of this dispute sits a complex chain of cross-border financing structures that spans over a decade. The legal scrutiny targets a series of transactions originating from loans granted by Morgan Stanley worth $737.5 million to various Genpact entities across Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Singapore. According to regulatory findings from the Enforcement Directorate, these structured movements functioned as round-tripping of funds.
Here is the math. Between 2018 and 2023, approximately ₹7,800 crore flowed from Genpact India directly to Genpact Luxembourg to service the principal and interest of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The central enforcement agency argues that this arrangement drained the free reserves of the Indian corporate entity into foreign jurisdictions, triggering strict statutory violations under India’s foreign exchange frameworks.
But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding corporate restructuring. Legal counsel for Genpact maintained throughout the proceedings that these financial transfers represented legitimate internal business reorganisation rather than illicit round-tripping. They further contended that seizing a primary operational headquarters was an extraordinarily disproportionate remedy for the agency’s stated enforcement objectives.
The Karnataka High Court ultimately rejected the argument that these transactions could be viewed in isolation. In its September 16 order, the bench noted that the connected sequence of fund movements, Empower India’s financial standing, and the subsequent discharge of NCD liabilities provided sufficient statutory material for the enforcement agency to exercise jurisdiction under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
Corporate Realities and the GIFT City Pivot
Despite validating the seizure of the physical title and property representing the alleged contravention, the judicial intervention carved out a crucial operational shield for the multinational professional services firm. The court emphasized that interpreting the seizure order to halt normal business routines would exceed the immediate legal mandate of securing property.
Meanwhile, the court addressed the blocked capital allocation strategy by setting aside the agency’s rejection of the NOC required for a proposed $100 million investment into Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).
Comparative Transactional Overview
|Entity / Transaction Node
|Jurisdiction
|Financial Scope / Role in Structure
|Morgan Stanley
|United States / Global
|Initial lender of $737.5M across international entities
|Genpact India
|India
|Gurugram head office; remitted ₹7,800 cr between 2018–2023
|Genpact Luxembourg
|Luxembourg
|Recipient of NCD principal and interest repayments
|Empower India
|India
|Recipient entity via non-convertible debenture subscriptions
Next Steps for Regulatory Compliance
The legal battle is far from over, but the parameters are now sharply defined. The High Court’s directive mandates that a competent authority must review the stalled GIFT City investment NOC afresh, issuing a definitive order within 10 days of receiving all necessary documentation.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.
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