Karnataka High Court Upholds ED Seizure of Genpact Head Office

The Karnataka High Court has upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s seizure of Genpact India’s head office in Gurugram within a ₹7,800 crore foreign exchange case tied to historical loan transactions involving Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) . However, the court set aside the agency’s rejection of an NOC for a $100 million GIFT City investment, ruling that ordinary business operations may continue.

Decoding the Legal Mechanics Behind Section 37A

At the center of this dispute sits a complex chain of cross-border financing structures that spans over a decade. The legal scrutiny targets a series of transactions originating from loans granted by Morgan Stanley worth $737.5 million to various Genpact entities across Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Singapore. According to regulatory findings from the Enforcement Directorate, these structured movements functioned as round-tripping of funds.

Here is the math. Between 2018 and 2023, approximately ₹7,800 crore flowed from Genpact India directly to Genpact Luxembourg to service the principal and interest of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The central enforcement agency argues that this arrangement drained the free reserves of the Indian corporate entity into foreign jurisdictions, triggering strict statutory violations under India’s foreign exchange frameworks.

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding corporate restructuring. Legal counsel for Genpact maintained throughout the proceedings that these financial transfers represented legitimate internal business reorganisation rather than illicit round-tripping. They further contended that seizing a primary operational headquarters was an extraordinarily disproportionate remedy for the agency’s stated enforcement objectives.

The Karnataka High Court ultimately rejected the argument that these transactions could be viewed in isolation. In its September 16 order, the bench noted that the connected sequence of fund movements, Empower India’s financial standing, and the subsequent discharge of NCD liabilities provided sufficient statutory material for the enforcement agency to exercise jurisdiction under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).