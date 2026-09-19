Roberto De Zerbi Hints at One More Tottenham Transfer Before Deadline

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Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi revealed that the club’s hierarchy is discussing a potential final addition to the squad before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, 2026, following a spending cycle totaling £382 million across eight incomings.

The Bottom Line

  • Tottenham Hotspur reached a gross transfer expenditure of £382 million during the summer 2026 window, offset by £204.2 million in player sales, leaving a net spend of £177.8 million.
  • Roberto De Zerbi confirmed ongoing discussions with the club’s owners, Johan and Vinai, regarding a potential final acquisition in one specific position.
  • Major arrivals include Sandro Tonali for £100 million and Savinho for £85 million.

Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet Restructuring

When the summer transfer window opened, Tottenham completed eight major signings while offloading players to maintain compliance with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. According to reporting from football.london, the net spend settled at £177.8 million, driven by gross inflows of £204.2 million from player departures such as Cristian Romero and Luka Vuskovic.

The club generated capital through the exits of Cristian Romero for £34.1 million, Radu Drăgușin for £21 million, and Will Lankshear for £20 million. This liquidity funded acquisitions, including Sandro Tonali at £100 million, Mateus Fernandes at £85 million, and Savinho at £85 million.

Transfer Financial Metrics Breakdown

Tottenham’s spending of £382 million is the most they have managed in their history. Below is the itemized financial ledger detailing incoming and outgoing transfer fees.

Tottenham Hotspur 2026 Summer Transfer Ledger
Incomings Fee (£) Outgoings Fee (£)
Sandro Tonali £100,000,000 Luka Vuskovic £50,000,000
Mateus Fernandes £85,000,000 Cristian Romero £34,100,000
Savinho £85,000,000 Djed Spence £30,000,000
Omar Marmoush £60,000,000 Radu Drăgușin £21,000,000
Jan Paul van Hecke £52,000,000 Will Lankshear £20,000,000
Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka Free Ashley Phillips £20,000,000
Total Incomings £382,000,000 Total Outgoings £204,200,000

Strategic Alignment and Final Window Operations

Speaking directly to football.london, De Zerbi emphasized the cohesion between coaching staff and executive management as the deadline approached. “I didn’t expect a transfer window like we have done. I think we can do one player more in one specific position. Yesterday we went to dinner with the owners, Johan and Vinai and we spoke about this. All of us are on the same page and a very good connection,” De Zerbi stated.

When questioned about whether another high-profile acquisition—colloquially termed a “bomba”—was feasible, the manager pointed to recent arrivals from Manchester City. “I think Savio and Marmoush are bomba. I don’t know what name you want to call them. Players of that height and level for sure,” he added. Any subsequent move for an attacking asset, such as reported target Cody Gakpo, will depend on movement before the September deadline.

Macroeconomic Pressures on Premier League Valuations

The record £382 million outlay highlights the club’s activity during this window.

Roberto De Zerbi Hints at One More Tottenham Transfer Before Deadline
Photo: spurs-web.com

As the window prepares to close, the success of these investments on the pitch will dictate the return on capital.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

The Transfer Window is NOT FINISHED FOR TOTTENHAM as De Zerbi Explains "We Can Do ONE MORE PLAYER"!

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