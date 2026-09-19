Texas TV News Shakeup: Veteran Retirements and New Faces Across Major Markets

Texas television newsrooms are experiencing a significant wave of structural and personnel shifts, featuring the retirement of longtime veterans, homecomings for returning reporters, and major contract extensions across media markets from Dallas and Austin to Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.

North Texas Welcomes Back Tynisha Jackson at Spectrum News 1

The talent shuffle spans several major media hubs, highlighting how stations recalibrate their rosters through strategic hiring. In Dallas, Arlington native Tynisha Jackson announced on social media that she joined Spectrum News 1 as a reporter, exclaiming, “I’m HOME! I can’t wait to start telling stories in the communities where I grew up.”

Jackson graduated from Texas State University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in electronic media programming and a minor in media studies. Her broadcast career began in 2021 at WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi, where she worked as an anchor, multimedia journalist, and producer. Most recently, she served as an anchor and reporter at WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia.

Mike Warren Signs Off After Decades at FOX 7 Austin

While new faces arrive, legacy broadcasters are stepping down after decades on air. In Austin, Mike Warren retired from FOX 7 Austin KTBC following a 37-year career in television news, which included 22 years at the station. FOX 7 commemorated his departure during a Sept. 10 newscast.

Warren joined FOX 7 in 2004 as an anchor and reporter, becoming a staple of the station’s evening broadcasts. Reflecting on his career, Warren emphasized connection over specific assignments. “Always trying to communicate the feelings and emotions of the people in this story to people who are watching the news. That was always the goal,” Warren said.

Beyond daily anchoring, Warren championed military transition coverage through the station’s FOX 7 Care Force initiative. The Texas Veterans Commission recognized this work with a media award in 2013. In retirement, Warren and his wife plan to travel before deciding on their next chapter.

Station Moves and Contract Extensions in Houston

Simultaneously, FOX 7 welcomed Julieanna Jackson as a morning reporter on Good Day Austin following her departure from KCEN 6 in the Waco-Temple-Killeen market. Jackson studied journalism and law at the University of Mississippi before launching her television career.

In Houston, KRIV FOX 26 brought home another native journalist. Sakura Gray joined the station after nearly four years at KOVR CBS Sacramento. Born in Japan and raised in Houston, Gray studied at the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a double major in journalism and radio-television-film. “After five years of moving all across the country, I finally get to do the job I love in my hometown,” Gray shared on social media.

Stability also anchors the Houston market. KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Anthony Yanez signed a three-year contract extension ensuring he will remain at the NBC affiliate through 2029. Yanez initially joined KPRC in 2003, spent over 11 years at the station, moved to KNBC in Los Angeles in 2015, and returned to Houston in 2021 before stepping into the chief meteorologist role in 2024 following Frank Billingsley’s retirement.

The Evolution of Texas Broadcasting

These concurrent departures and arrivals underscore the perpetual motion of local newsrooms adapting to audience demands across the Lone Star State. As veterans hand over the microphone and hometown reporters step into anchoring and reporting slots, Texas stations continue reshaping their daily lineups.

Photo: yahoo.com

What are your thoughts on these shifts in local media? Which favorite anchor or reporter do you miss seeing on your screen, and whose return are you most excited to watch? Share your thoughts in the comments below.