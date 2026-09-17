King Charles Responds to Charles Spencer’s New Book on Princess Diana

King Charles has broken his silence ahead of the September 22 publication of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, a new memoir written by Charles Spencer. Addressing the claims in the upcoming book, it was stated that His Majesty is aware that the profound grief of a brother can sometimes cloud reason, skew judgment, and paint memories with hues that others simply do not recognize, even after many years since that loss.

The Bottom Line The Memoir Release: Charles Spencer’s Swan Song: Diana, My Sister hits bookshelves on September 22, promising a look at the life and legacy of Diana Spencer.

Charles Spencer’s Swan Song: Diana, My Sister hits bookshelves on September 22, promising a look at the life and legacy of Diana Spencer. The Royal Response: The response noted that a brother’s grief can alter memories, while reiterating the royal stance of not responding to books as a principle.

The response noted that a brother’s grief can alter memories, while reiterating the royal stance of not responding to books as a principle. The Stolen Manuscript Mystery: Four copies of the memoir were stolen from a delivery van in the Netherlands, sparking a Dutch police investigation.

The Anatomy of Royal Discretion and Memoir Politics

For generations, the House of Windsor has operated under the mantra of “never complain, never explain.” The upcoming release by Charles Spencer reignites public fascination with the life of Diana Spencer, who walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981, to marry the then-heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

Despite the tendency to stay silent, there has been a push back against specific allegations detailed in the text. The memoir claims that Diana never wanted her young sons to be forced to walk behind her coffin, and alleges that the then-prince remarked he was sure she would soon be forgotten. A collaborator of the then-prince Charles denied the remark, stating that Charles never instructed his staff to criticize Diana. Instead, the insider described a man devastated by grief who challenged protocol by insisting on a state funeral.

Echoes of History and Modern Media Strategy

When Queen Elizabeth II responded to the Oprah Winfrey interview involving Harry and Meghan with the phrase “Recollections may vary,” she noted that memories or reconstructions can be different. King Charles’s statement attributes controversial recollections to the distorting lens of a brother’s grief.

Charles Spencer has been vocal about his motivations for penning the project. As announced over the summer, the historian, radio speaker, and author stated that he felt compelled to set down his personal thoughts and memories once and for all to avoid being forced to read the opinions of others, many of which he says are based on lies that have consolidated over time. He framed the book as wanting to speak for Diana in an openly positive manner, as he sought to do in his funeral oration, and introduce her character to those too young to remember her.

Logistical Nightmares and the Stolen Advance Copies

Beyond the public relations battle, the book’s rollout has encountered drama. In the night between Monday and Tuesday, four copies of the memoir were stolen from a transport van returning from a printing center. Dutch authorities have launched an investigation into the theft, adding a layer of intrigue to the literary launch.

As the publishing world watches to see how the market reacts on September 22, the tension between personal grief and public memory remains. Whether the memoir shifts public perception or adds another chapter to a modern tragedy, the entertainment and media landscape will undoubtedly analyze every single page. How do you view the ongoing debate over royal memoirs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.