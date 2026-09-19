Kristin Du Mez Live Tour Reaches NYC and Austin with Ira Glass and Guests

Kristin Du Mez, author of the New York Times bestseller Jesus and John Wayne, has officially announced the next stops for her upcoming public speaking and conversation tour: New York City and Austin, Texas. These highly anticipated live events bring together prominent cultural commentators, authors, and public intellectuals to unpack complex intersections of religion, culture, and modern public life.

The Star-Studded Roster Shaping the Conversation

For these upcoming engagements, Du Mez is joined by an impressive lineup of public thinkers and media personalities. The roster features public radio icon Ira Glass, creator and host of This American Life; Priya Parker, conflict resolution expert and author of The Art of Gathering; and Pádraig Ó Tuama, poet, theologian, and former host of the Poetry Unbound podcast. Rounding out the collaborative panels are Lisa Sharon Harper, author and activist focusing on freedom and human dignity, and Niala Boodhoo, award-winning journalist and host of Axios Today.

These live discussions build on Du Mez’s ongoing cultural critique regarding evangelicalism, gender roles, and American political identity. Her work has consistently drawn massive crowds seeking deeper context on how historical religious frameworks continue to influence contemporary civic discourse.

Unpacking the Cultural Significance of Live Intellectual Tours

In an era dominated by digital isolation and polarized social media feeds, the resurgence of high-profile intellectual road shows marks a distinct shift in how audiences consume deep-dive cultural analysis. Bringing thinkers like Priya Parker—whose expertise centers on meaningful human connection—into dialogue with sociologists and journalists creates an interactive, community-driven environment that virtual platforms often fail to replicate.

Venues in major metropolitan hubs like New York City and Austin serve as strategic epicenters for these dialogues. New York offers a dense media and publishing nexus, while Austin acts as a vibrant cultural crucible in the American South, making these stops ideal for engaging diverse audiences concerned with the shifting landscape of American civil society.

What Attendees Can Expect at the Upcoming Events

While specific ticketing details and venue capacities vary by city, the format typically involves moderated discussions, live Q&A sessions, and cross-disciplinary collaborations that challenge attendees to rethink prevailing narratives. As public interest in the sociological roots of political polarization remains high, these events offer a rare space for nuanced, unhurried discourse.

Ticket information, schedule updates, and further announcements regarding the New York City and Austin dates are available directly through Kristin Du Mez’s official channels and corresponding venue box offices.