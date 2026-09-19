Lane Kiffin Used ChatGPT for Legal Advice, Friend Tom Mars Says

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin relied on OpenAI’s ChatGPT for legal advice during an unprecedented high-stakes roster dispute involving the Southeastern Conference, according to prominent sports attorney and friend Tom Mars. Mars revealed that Kiffin routinely sent screenshots of inaccurate AI-generated legal responses to support the university’s position.

The High-Stakes Legal Battle and the AI Miscalculation

In November, LSU hired Lane Kiffin away from the Ole Miss Rebels with a seven-year, $91 million deal right in the middle of the Rebels’ College Football Playoff run. Following the transition, Kiffin’s program faced an intense legal fight over adding former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to the inaugural squad. Both players ultimately signed with NFL teams after going undrafted, but the battle drew in university presidents, state attorneys general, governors, and members of Congress.

The situation escalated so severely that the Southeastern Conference went to court to secure a ruling allowing conference leaders to meet and consider LSU’s membership status. Facing potential exclusion from lucrative conference TV rights payments, Kiffin turned to technology for answers. Instead of consulting qualified legal counsel immediately, the head coach leaned on OpenAI’s LLM.

According to Tom Mars speaking to ESPN, Kiffin repeatedly texted screenshots of chatbot outputs during their discussions. “Usually, when I would express an opinion about what LSU was doing, Lane would reply with a screenshot from ChatGPT that supported LSU’s position, which was almost always wrong,” Mars stated.

LLM Parameter Limits Versus Real-World Jurisprudence

OpenAI’s terms of service explicitly state that the system is not a substitute for professional advice. For instance, in a federal court case in Illinois involving Nippon Life Insurance Company, OpenAI argued that ChatGPT is not a lawyer and does not practice law after a user allegedly relied on inaccurate disability guidance to breach a settlement agreement.

Recognizing the severity of the operational risks, Mars intervened directly. “Eventually I told him that a guy with a $91 million contract ought to have a top-notch lawyer on speed dial and not be using ChatGPT for legal advice,” Mars noted.

The Aftermath and Roster Resolution

Representatives for Kiffin, Mars, and OpenAI did not respond to requests for comment, and LSU declined to comment on the matter. Although Wright and Harris initially prevailed in state court, LSU ultimately backed down, announcing a final 2026 roster that excluded both players.

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Reflecting on the episode, Mars expressed confidence that the lesson had been learned. “Lane ignored most of my unsolicited advice, but I don’t think he’ll be using ChatGPT anymore for legal advice,” he said.