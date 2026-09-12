Larry Ellison cancels $7.5bn Oracle share sale

Larry Ellison has canceled a planned sale of up to 50 million Oracle shares valued at approximately $7.5 billion. The reversal arrived just a day after regulatory disclosures revealed the trading plan, leaving no stock sold as the executive chairman and chief technology officer retains his dominant stake.

Larry Ellison during a launch event at the company’s headquarters in Redwood Shores, California on June 10, 2014, watched as the software maker built its foundation. Years later, Larry Ellison has canceled his plan to sell up to 50 million of his shares in Oracle, representing roughly $7.5 billion worth of stock at current market prices.

The abrupt reversal arrived just a day after a regulatory filing exposed the founder’s trading plan. That arrangement had been adopted on June 22 and was originally scheduled to run through October 24. According to a Saturday news release, No Oracle stock was sold under that plan, and he has no other plans to sell any of his Oracle stock .

Regulatory Disclosures and the Mechanics of Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plans

The instrument in question was a Rule 10b5-1 plan, an American safe harbor mechanism that allows corporate insiders to pre-schedule stock sales and purchases when they do not possess material non-public information. This framework helps executives avoid insider trading scrutiny by letting trades execute automatically on a fixed schedule. The Securities and Exchange Commission tightened disclosure requirements for these plans in 2022.

Larry Ellison Pivots Oracle Toward AI and Cloud Infrastructure

Financial reporting highlights the extraordinary scale of the canceled divestment. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has recently initiated a stock trading plan that would have marked a rare large-scale divestment since he founded the company in 1977. FactSet data indicates Ellison controls more than 40% of Oracle’s equity, holding roughly 1.16 billion shares. Since the turn of the century, he has never sold more than 25,000 Oracle shares in a single transaction, making a 50-million-share exit roughly 2,000 times larger than his largest single transaction in decades.

Aggressive AI Infrastructure Spending, Debt, and Market Volatility

The timing of the trading plan drew intense market scrutiny as Oracle executes an aggressive pivot toward artificial intelligence infrastructure. Recent earnings figures show cloud infrastructure revenue surging 121% year-over-year to $7.4 billion, propelling overall revenue up 30% to $19.3 billion. New contracts signed during the quarter reached $30 billion, pushing total remaining performance obligations to $664 billion.

Photo: thenextweb.com

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Yet that hyper-growth carries a staggering financial footprint. Oracle’s fiscal 2026 capital spending reached about $55.7b., swinging free cash flow deeply negative and pushing total debt on the books to $125 billion. Ellison has consistently dismissed investor anxiety on earnings calls, arguing that demand for AI infrastructure remains astronomical.

Photo: CNBC

Against this capital-intensive backdrop, Ellison’s personal holding has faced intense market swings. His preferred approach has long been what estate planners call buy, borrow, die, a tax-efficient strategy where ultra-wealthy individuals hold appreciating stock, pledge those shares as collateral for personal loans, and avoid capital gains taxes by never selling.

“buy, borrow, die.” Cryptobriefing

Oracle shares have traded around $150 amid broader market anxiety regarding enterprise cloud spending and contract pacing. Ellison’s net worth peaked near $400b. in September 2025 before fluctuating sharply, placing him around sixth near $189b. in late August rankings.

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Broader Commitments Across Media, Defense, and Philanthropy

Beyond his foundational role at Oracle, Ellison maintains an extensive web of financial and philanthropic commitments. He signed the Giving Pledge in 2010, promising to give away at least 95% of his wealth, and has contributed hundreds of millions to medical research, the Friends of the IDF, and the city of Sderot. He also stepped back from frontline operations, skipping recent earnings calls for one of the few times since stepping down as CEO in 2014.

How Larry Ellison spends billions without selling many Oracle shares

In media and defense, Ellison financed his son David Ellison’s $8b. takeover of Paramount, which closed in August 2025 to form Paramount Skydance, making the elder Ellison the largest shareholder of the company owning CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon.