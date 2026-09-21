Lawyer Lewis Uriri Rejects Wicknell Chivayo’s $350,000 Gift Over Legal Ethics

Prominent Zimbabwean Senior Advocate Dr. Lewis Uriri formally rejected a luxury vehicle and cash gifts valued at US$350,000 from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo. Uriri cited legal ethics, professional independence, and the necessity to preserve public confidence in the legal profession, declining a 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography alongside two separate US$50,000 cash payments.

The US$350,000 Public Tribute and Unexpected Offer

The controversy unfolded when businessman Wicknell Chivayo took to social media to publish a lengthy public tribute praising Advocate Dr. Lewis Uriri. Chivayo described Uriri as a lawyer par excellence who had represented him fearlessly through numerous legal battles.

Here is why that matters: the public announcement did not arrive alongside an ongoing court brief. Chivayo’s package included a brand-new 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography valued at US$250,000, a US$50,000 fuel allocation, and an additional US$50,000 designated for Uriri’s wife, which Chivayo casually framed as a handbag allowance.

But there is a catch. Uriri made it clear that all historical legal work performed for Chivayo had already been billed, settled, and paid for in full. There were no outstanding invoices, pending retainers, or open files connecting the senior advocate to the businessman.

“For clarity, we last spoke in June 2024, and I have undertaken no professional work for you since then,” Uriri stated. “The historical work to which your tribute refers was performed in my professional capacity and paid for in full. My remuneration was for services actually rendered.”

Defending Professional Independence and Legal Ethics

Faced with an unexpected windfall, Uriri and his wife carefully evaluated the optics and the underlying principles governing the bar. Rather than quietly accepting the keys and the cash, the founder of the Zimbabwe Temple Bar drew a sharp line in the sand regarding professional ethics.

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Uriri pointed directly to the Legal Practitioners’ Code of Conduct, which binds lawyers in Zimbabwe to preserve absolute integrity, professional independence, and public trust. To reinforce his position, he also invoked international standards, including guidelines established by the International Bar Association and principles from the International Commission of Jurists regarding freedom from conflicting personal interests.

Uriri explained that the sheer scale of the gifts and their explicit connection to past professional services demanded extreme caution. “I consider it necessary to decline benefits that could reasonably create a perception of personal financial obligation extending beyond a concluded and fully remunerated professional engagement,” Uriri said. “My wife and I attach great importance to preserving both our professional standing and public confidence in our independence.”

While thanking Chivayo for the acknowledgment of his past litigation work, Uriri confirmed that his refusal was absolute and final. The luxury SUV and the dual cash transfers were formally turned away.

Peer Reactions and the Broader Legal Landscape

The rejection sent immediate ripples through Zimbabwe’s legal fraternity, prompting prominent practitioners to weigh in on the ethical precedent being set. Advocate Thabani Mpofu took to social media platform X to praise Uriri’s actions as an extraordinary display of personal moral courage.

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Mpofu, who noted that Uriri is an advocate rather than an attorney and currently stands as Zimbabwe’s most senior advocate in active practice, framed the refusal as a defining moment for the country’s courts. “Lewis’s decision to disclaim a vuvuzela gift from a former ‘client’ is not merely an act of personal moral courage,” Mpofu wrote. “It is the legal profession, at its highest litigation levels, choosing independence over convenience and principle over gain.”

LEWIS URIRI LEAVES WICKNELL CHIVAYO WITH EGG ON THE FACE, REFUSES CASH GIFT AND VEHICLE

Mpofu emphasized that professional independence is easily championed in theory, but truly tested when adherence to principle requires walking away from substantial personal wealth. He contrasted Uriri’s stance with various religious organizations and public figures who have previously accepted high-profile gifts from Chivayo.

Overview of the Chivayo Gift Offer and Response Item Offered Estimated Value Recipient Designation Final Outcome 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography US$250,000 Advocate Dr. Lewis Uriri Rejected Fuel Allocation US$50,000 Advocate Dr. Lewis Uriri Rejected Cash Payment (“Handbag Allowance”) US$50,000 Uriri’s Wife (Senior Lawyer) Rejected

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti also joined the public discourse, reflecting on his historical role in mentoring Uriri early in his legal career.

Global Parallels in Legal Ethics and Corporate Governance

While rooted strictly in the domestic framework of Zimbabwe’s legal system, Uriri’s decision resonates with global conversations surrounding legal ethics, anti-corruption compliance, and the perceived neutrality of judicial officers. Across international jurisdictions, legal watchdogs increasingly scrutinize post-engagement gifts between wealthy litigants and elite counsel to prevent any shadow of deferred influence.

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When high-value assets change hands outside of established fee structures, public faith in the administration of justice inevitably takes strain. By proactively dismantling any potential appearance of a financial obligation, Uriri insulated his career and reinforced the baseline standard expected of senior officers of the court.

What remains to be seen is how this high-profile boundary setting will influence other public figures and professionals who regularly navigate the complex intersections of private wealth and public service in Southern Africa. For now, a senior advocate has chosen the hard path of professional detachment over an easy fortune, setting a clear benchmark for ethical practice.