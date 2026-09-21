Sir Don McCullin: Legendary War Photographer Releases Final Book on Vietnam

British war photographer Sir Don McCullin wants his images to inflict emotional pain rather than offer viewers an easy experience. He offered this perspective to CBS News ahead of the release of his final book, titled “Vietnam.” The retrospective gathers thousands of frames McCullin shot across numerous assignments throughout the 1960s and early 1970s. Over a career spanning more than fifty years, the now 90-year-old photographer documented conflicts globally, including Cyprus, Biafra, Israel, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Northern Ireland. The upcoming volume pairs iconic images with previously unseen photographs depicting the violence and trauma endured by civilians and U.S. Marines.

Sir Don McCullin Seeks Emotional Pain in Final Vietnam Retrospective

Trapped for Eleven Days at the Battle of Hue

A central focus of the new publication is the 1968 Battle of Hue, fought during the Tet Offensive. McCullin recalled to CBS News correspondent Charlie D’Agata at his home in southwest England that a senior officer initially promised a 24-hour operation, but he remained embedded in the ancient city for 11 days, noting that survival was uncertain.

The Unblinking Reality of Shell-Shocked Marines

During the fighting in Hue, McCullin captured one of his most recognized images, “Shell-shocked US Marine,” which features a motionless soldier clutching his rifle and staring into the distance. McCullin explained that he shot five frames of the soldier without seeing his eyelashes move. He expressed ongoing discomfort with the photograph’s fame, telling CBS News that people often view it as his only decent work and warning that iconic war images must remain unbearable to look at so viewers do not simply accept and turn away.

Dropping the Camera to Carry the Wounded

The new book also addresses the blurred lines between documenting conflict and intervening in it. McCullin described photographing a wounded Marine pinned against a wall by enemy fire during a firefight in a narrow alleyway. As other Marines attempted to carry the casualty through heavy gunfire, McCullin put down his cameras, picked up the injured soldier, and carried him on his back along an old medieval wall to safety.

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Haunting Memories That Follow Him to Sleep

McCullin told CBS News that the memories of the Battle of Hue continue to impact him daily, stating that he relives the engagement every night when he goes upstairs to sleep. He maintains that he expects no sympathy, viewing his camera not as a tool for emotional detachment, but as a direct connection to human suffering.