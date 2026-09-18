Layer-2 and DeFi Tokens Lead Crypto Rally as Inflation Concerns Ease

Layer-2 and decentralized finance tokens powered a broad cryptocurrency market advance as post-Federal Reserve rate hike pressures eased. Bitcoin climbed past $78,000, supported by retreating Treasury yields and crude oil prices. Derivatives data pointed to structural buying rather than aggressive momentum chasing, driving a risk-on rotation across major digital assets.

The Bottom Line

Structural Capital Inflow: Cumulative open interest across crypto futures expanded nearly 5% to $141.2 billion while daily trading volume dipped 3%, indicating deliberate balance sheet positioning rather than speculative froth.

Cumulative open interest across crypto futures expanded nearly 5% to $141.2 billion while daily trading volume dipped 3%, indicating deliberate balance sheet positioning rather than speculative froth. Sector Rotation: Market leadership shifted from privacy and haven assets toward layer-2 scaling networks and core decentralized finance protocols, led by starknet (STRK) and Uniswap (UNI).

Market leadership shifted from privacy and haven assets toward layer-2 scaling networks and core decentralized finance protocols, led by starknet (STRK) and Uniswap (UNI). Macro Stabilization: The 10-year Treasury yield slipping below 5% and Brent crude easing under $103 reduced broader inflation anxieties, creating a stable backdrop for risk assets.

Derivatives Positioning Points to Institutional Accumulation

Here is the math: cumulative open interest in the crypto futures market expanded nearly 5% to reach $141.2 billion. But daily trading volume moved in the opposite direction, contracting 3% to settle at $95 billion. That divergence signals that capital is entering the sector through structured positioning rather than aggressive momentum chasing. Bitcoin futures open interest ticked up to 680,000 BTC from 670,000 BTC, reflecting a build-up of long exposure. Even so, that aggregate tally remains well below the 800,000 BTC peak registered earlier in the year, leaving ample room for further capital deployment.

Institutional conviction is further evidenced by exchange-level metrics. Data from Binance shows the top trader long-short accounts ratio pulling back to 1.52. While still bullish, this represents a cool-down from Wednesday’s peak near 2.0. Simultaneously, the aggregate long-short positions ratio sits at an elevated 2.36. Here is the takeaway: fewer large holders are holding long exposure, but the ones remaining have substantially increased their individual bet sizes.

Meanwhile, options markets are flashing localized optimism. Bitcoin’s one-week put-call skew on Deribit turned positive, indicating that short-term bullish calls command a relative premium over protective puts. Annualized 30-day implied volatility for bitcoin, measured by the BVIV index, dropped to 36%. That level has been a floor since May, pointing to expectations for near-term macroeconomic calm following the resolution of major interest rate decisions.

DeFi and Layer-2 Networks Capture Capital Rotation

The rotation out of Thursday’s defensive leaders propelled decentralized finance and layer-2 protocols to the forefront of the market. The DeFi Select Index (DFX) surged 8.3% since midnight and notched a 16% gain over a 24-hour window. Uniswap’s UNI token catalyzed much of that momentum, jumping 13% since midnight and 25% over 24 hours to trade alongside a massive expansion in derivatives activity. Open interest in UNI futures surged to 86.61 million tokens, flirting with an all-time high up from 76.89 million tokens just a day prior.

According to market reports, this renewed appetite for major DeFi assets aligns with mounting optimism surrounding anticipated coordinated regulations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Layer-2 tokens matched this aggressive expansion stride for stride. Starknet (STRK) climbed 18% on the day and 21% over 24 hours, touching its highest price level since June 19. Arbitrum (ARB) advanced 17% and 25% respectively, pushing to 20.9 cents—a price point unseen since January. Stacks and Optimism also posted solid gains of 9.2% and 8.9%.

DeFi is Back: Top 6 DeFi Tokens for Bull Market Gains

Solana’s ecosystem experienced a similar internal redistribution of capital. While Solana (SOL) itself added 4.5% to reach $106.14, its decentralized exchange ecosystem recorded sharper relative moves. The Solana-based DEX token Raydium rose 16% to $1.71, while liquid-staking token Jito lagged with a modest 1.6% gain. This performance split underscores a targeted preference for direct protocol volume rather than a blanket allocation across the underlying layer-1 network.

Asset / Index 24-Hour Change (%) Key Metric / Price Level DeFi Select Index (DFX) 16% Outpaced broader market on regulatory optimism Uniswap (UNI) 25% Futures OI hit 86.61 million tokens Starknet (STRK) 21% Highest valuation since June 19 Arbitrum (ARB) 25% Traded at 20.9 cents (highest since January) Bitcoin (BTC) +1.9% Exceeded $78,000; OI at 680K BTC

Macroeconomic Tailwinds and Altcoin Speculation

The broader financial backdrop proved supportive of risk-on allocations. The 10-year Treasury yield retreated below the 5% threshold, while Brent crude oil futures drifted below $103 following an earlier-week push to $109. This cool-down in commodity and bond markets effectively neutralized the acute inflation scare that immediately followed the Federal Reserve’s recent rate increase. Traditional equity index futures mirrored this stabilizing sentiment, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts ticking up 0.3% and 0.6% respectively, while precious metals also registered strong bids.

Photo: finobird.com

Thursday’s high-flyers, by contrast, encountered resistance. Zcash (ZEC) traded at $1,490.10, registering a marginal 1.6% gain on the day that brought its 24-hour tally to 7.6%—confirming that nearly all of its price appreciation occurred during the prior session. Meanwhile, dash and World Liberty Financial drifted lower, highlighting a selective market unwilling to chase stagnant narratives.

CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season index edged upward to 44 out of 100, recovering from a Tuesday low of 32. While this metric confirms that speculation is the overarching theme on Friday, it remains below the threshold traditionally required to officially declare a full-scale altcoin season. Market participants continue to weigh the durability of these structural inflows against key technical resistance zones as quarter-end closes approach.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.