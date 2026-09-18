Sean McVay Gives Positive Injury Update on Rams DE Myles Garrett After Knee Surgery

Sean McVay delivers a surprising Myles Garrett health update as the Rams star defensive end attacks his knee recovery

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, Garrett underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Monday following a challenging debut against the San Francisco 49ers.

Shedding crutches in record time Speaking to reporters on Thursday, McVay revealed that Garrett’s surgical procedure went smoothly and noted the 30-year-old edge rusher had already discarded his crutches just one day after needing them to move around the team facility. “He had crutches yesterday and then he was walking without crutches today. He’s like Wolverine, healing fast,” McVay said, according to Orange County Register reporter Benjamin Royer. Despite the rapid physical progress, McVay remained measured, admitting he is reluctant to establish a definitive timeline for the five-time first-team All-Pro’s return to the gridiron.

Navigating the injured reserve protocol Garrett is officially on the injured reserve list and will miss a mandatory minimum of four games, per NFL.com. McVay emphasized that the coaching and medical staffs will not rush the recovery process, ensuring Garrett reaches peak physical condition before stepping back onto the practice field. The timeline means Garrett is forced to sit out upcoming matchups against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills. The absolute earliest he can return to action is Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The high stakes of a blockbuster acquisition The urgency surrounding Garrett’s rehabilitation stems from the massive capital Los Angeles invested to acquire him. The Rams traded Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2028 second-rounder, and a 2029 third-rounder to the Cleveland Browns in June, as announced by the team. Photo: heavy.com Garrett arrived in Southern California boasting an illustrious resume, having set an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025 while capturing his second AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. With 125.5 career sacks to his name, the elite pass rusher was brought in to immediately elevate a defense designed to contend at the highest level.