Guangzhou-ASEAN Trade Hits $21.9 Billion Driven by EV Exports and Fruit Imports

Trade between Guangzhou and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations reached 146.4 billion yuan, or approximately $21.9 billion, during the first eight months of the year, marking a 6.6 percent year-on-year increase, according to Guangzhou Customs data released in September 2026. This economic expansion is driven by a surge in Chinese-built new-energy vehicle exports and steady imports of Southeast Asian tropical produce through southern China logistics hubs.

Accelerating Automotive Supply Lines at Nansha Port

The numbers underscore a profound shift in manufacturing and export logistics across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Between January and August, vehicle exports handled by Nansha Customs topped 360,000 units, representing a 37 percent jump from the same period in the previous year. Shipments destined specifically for ASEAN markets accounted for 67,000 of those vehicles, climbing 26 percent year-on-year.

The velocity of this trade corridor relies on efficient maritime links. On September 11, a roll-on/roll-off vessel cleared customs and departed the Nansha Port automobile terminal carrying 2,770 Chinese-made vehicles bound for Thailand, Vietnam, and other regional destinations. According to Lu Chunrong, assistant general manager of Guangzhou Port Nansha Automobile Terminal Co., vehicle exports to ASEAN have climbed continuously with double-digit growth for four months running.

“Vehicle exports to ASEAN have been on the rise since the beginning of the year, with double-digit growth for four months running,” Lu noted, adding that new-energy vehicles comprised more than 90 percent of those car shipments. She also highlighted the logistical advantage of proximity, noting that the fastest sea voyages from Nansha to destinations like Indonesia and Thailand take roughly three days.

Cold-Chain Infrastructure Powers Tropical Fruit Imports

While finished electric vehicles drive outbound volume, agricultural imports form a vital counterweight in bilateral commerce. Nansha Customs processed approximately 175,000 metric tons of fresh fruit imported from ASEAN nations during the first eight months of the year, marking a nearly 6 percent increase compared to the prior year. Durians, coconuts, and bananas emerged as the top three imported fruit categories by volume.

Photo: thediplomaticinsight.com

The import pipeline operates with strict logistical precision. On September 9, roughly 55 metric tons of fresh Thai pomelos arrived at Nansha Port, underwent rapid clearance, and moved directly into cold-chain distribution networks supplying supermarkets nationwide. Nansha Port currently runs more than 180 international liner services, backed by an integrated logistics network that covers direct sourcing at origin, streamlined customs clearance, and cold-chain transport spanning the Greater Bay Area.

Broader Economic Integration Across Southern China

This bilateral momentum reflects deeper integration between southern Chinese manufacturing hubs and Southeast Asian consumer markets. By combining rapid ro-ro shipping for high-value electric vehicles with sophisticated cold-chain infrastructure for perishable agricultural goods, Guangzhou has solidified its position as a primary gateway for trade between China and ASEAN economies. As supply chains adapt to these high-frequency maritime routes, both manufactured and agricultural sectors continue to find resilient demand across the region.