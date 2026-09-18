UN Experts Accuse US of War Crimes in Iran Attacks

United Nations human rights experts released a report stating there are reasonable grounds to believe the United States committed war crimes during two separate February missile strikes in Iran that left at least 177 civilians dead.

The Findings Behind the Minab and Lamerd Bombardments

The International Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Iran published its latest findings, focusing heavily on a pair of devastating munitions strikes launched on February 28. According to the investigation, misiles fired during the opening phases of the U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran hit civilian-heavy zones without clear military justification. The report highlights two specific sites: a primary school in the southern city of Minab and a sports complex in Lamerd.

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In Minab, Tomahawk cruise missiles struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school, killing at least 156 individuals, including 120 children. While the school sat adjacent to a naval facility operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), investigators noted the educational facility was visibly distinct. Furthermore, the panel concluded that the school served as the intended impact point rather than suffering collateral damage from the nearby military target. Survivors on the ground recounted that the building sustained hits from multiple munitions.

Simultaneously, Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) dispersed tungsten fragments over a residential neighborhood and sports complex in Lamerd, resulting in 21 civilian deaths, among them seven children. Investigators emphasized that the sports complex lacked any discernible military footprint. Because the United States remains the sole participant in the conflict utilizing these specific missile systems, the panel directly linked the hardware to American forces.

Washington Pushback and Diplomatic Ripples

The United States government has swiftly rejected the panel’s conclusions. A State Department official stated that Washington affords no credibility to the document’s findings, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth previously maintained that the military “never atacaría objetivos civiles”. The Pentagon has yet to release the official results of its own internal military review regarding the Minab incident, though officials noted that investigations remain ongoing.

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Here is why that matters for international diplomacy. The timing of the UN report coincides with broader financial maneuvering between Washington and the United Nations. Documentation reveals that the U.S. recently transferred funds toward the UN regular budget alongside funds for peacekeeping operations. While this payment clears immediate Article 19 voting penalties in the General Assembly, it leaves a remaining balance on the UN ordinary budget, creating a tense backdrop for these severe human rights accusations.

A Double-Sided Crisis of Accountability

The UN mission’s mandate extends beyond foreign military operations. The same report heavily implicates the Iranian regime in crimes against humanity. Investigators documented a sweeping, unprecedented wave of state-sponsored violence and unlawful killings across all 31 Iranian provinces during the January suppression of mass antigovernment demonstrations.

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This leaves vulnerable populations caught in an impossible vice. According to the mission’s statement, “Civilians in Iran find themselves trapped between severe human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by their own government, and the deadly conflict the country maintains with the United States and Israel.”

Expertos de la ONU creen que Estados Unidos pudo cometer crímenes de guerra / La Opinión

Summary of Investigated Incidents and Alleged U.S. Munitions Location Date Target Type Casualties Alleged Munition Minab February 28 Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School 156+ killed (120 children) Tomahawk Cruise Missile Lamerd February 28 Sports Complex & Residential Area 21+ killed (7 children) Precision Strike Missile (PrSM)

Secretary-General António Guterres called the findings “impactante”, demanding accountability as the UN Human Rights Council reviews the documentation. As international legal bodies weigh the evidence, the core question remains whether formal tribunals will pursue individual accountability for commanders who authorized strikes on clearly marked civilian infrastructure.

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