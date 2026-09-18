Morocco Elected President of AFRA for 2026-2027

Morocco has been elected to the presidency of the African Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development and Training related to Nuclear Science and Technology (AFRA) for the 2026–2027 term. Elected by acclamation on Thursday in Vienna, the Kingdom’s leadership at the helm of the regional accord underscores its deepening commitment to South-South cooperation, nuclear sciences for peaceful purposes, and sustainable continental development.

Vienna Conclave Elevates Moroccan Leadership in Nuclear Science The transition of leadership took place during the 37th meeting of representatives of AFRA State Parties, held in Austria at the International Centre of Vienna. The gathering coincided with the 70th session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Morocco will be represented in this leadership role by Hamid Marah, Director General of the National Center for Energy, Sciences and Nuclear Techniques (CNESTEN), who succeeds David Tshere of Botswana. The high-level election ceremony drew key international figures, including the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Morocco to the International Organizations in Vienna, Azzeddine Farhane, alongside IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Ambassadors, regional organization delegates, and senior IAEA officials also attended to mark the leadership shift.

Strategic Priorities for African Nuclear Cooperation During the proceedings, Ambassador Azzeddine Farhane expressed the Kingdom’s gratitude to African member states for their trust. He framed the presidency as a natural extension of Morocco’s dedication to intra-African solidarity and South-South collaboration. Under the upcoming 2026–2027 mandate, the Moroccan presidency aims to increase continental ownership of AFRA programs while pooling national capabilities across member states. The focus remains squarely on practical implementation. The presidency intends to translate peaceful nuclear advancements into concrete solutions for pressing development challenges. Priority sectors include public health—specifically leveraging nuclear applications to combat cancer—alongside agriculture, food security, and the sustainable management of water resources across the African continent.

Amplifying IAEA Support and Capacity Building IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi congratulated Morocco on its election, reiterating the agency’s support for expanding technical assistance and regional cooperation across Africa. Grossi noted that 46 African nations currently benefit from IAEA initiatives, particularly in deploying nuclear technology for cancer care. Hamid Marah echoed these sentiments upon stepping into the role, pledging to safeguard the program’s accumulated achievements while intensifying expert exchanges and knowledge transfer. By expanding technical training frameworks, the AFRA mandate seeks to equip African scientists and technicians with the specialized skills required to advance peaceful nuclear research.

A Vision for Sustainable Continental Growth As Morocco steps into this regional role, the strategic alignment between national scientific bodies like CNESTEN and international agencies like the IAEA highlights a framework for African scientific sovereignty. By focusing on measurable socio-economic outcomes—from health care access to agricultural resilience—the 2026–2027 AFRA presidency positions nuclear technology as a tool for development. Photo: industries.ma How can regional scientific bodies best balance high-tech nuclear innovation with urgent basic infrastructure needs across the continent? Share your insights in the comments below.