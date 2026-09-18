Prince William Announces 2026 Earthshot Prize Finalists

The Earthshot Prize announced Niue and Barcelona as official finalists for its 2026 cohort, recognizing their pioneering marine conservation and coastal infrastructure initiatives. Selected from a global pool of applicants, these contenders compete for a £1 million award across five environmental categories, aiming to scale impactful oceanic solutions worldwide.

The Bottom Line The Contenders: Island nation Niue and European metropolis Barcelona secured finalist spots in the ‘Revive our Oceans’ category for 2026.

Island nation Niue and European metropolis Barcelona secured finalist spots in the ‘Revive our Oceans’ category for 2026. The Stakes: Finalists compete for five £1 million grants to be awarded on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, India.

Finalists compete for five £1 million grants to be awarded on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, India. The Vision: Prince William’s global environmental initiative highlights actionable marine policy, coastal adaptation, and large-scale preservation.

Scaling Island Stewardship and Urban Coastlines As the Earthshot Prize passes the halfway point of its defining decade, the initiative continues to spotlight diverse geographic approaches to planetary repair. The 2026 cohort ranges from community-led Indigenous knowledge to large-scale urban infrastructure projects. Niue’s inclusion underscores the vital role of Pacific island nations in marine protection, while Barcelona represents a massive municipal commitment to balancing urban waterfronts with ecological resilience. Euronews detailed Barcelona’s ambitious framework, noting a significant municipal investment—such as a €150 million plan—designed to widen city beaches and adapt coastal zones to shifting environmental pressures. Meanwhile, Niue continues to draw international praise for its expansive marine protected areas, demonstrating how smaller nations can set benchmarks for oceanic stewardship.

Global Reach and the Path to Mumbai The announcement places both coastal entries alongside a diverse global slate of 15 finalists. Other recognized projects span continents and sectors, including Argentina’s AI-powered wildfire detection platform Satellites on Fire, India’s electric three-wheeler pioneer Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, and the trans-boundary Yellowstone to Yukon conservation corridor in North America. The finalists will gather this November in Mumbai, India, for a multi-day summit culminating in an awards ceremony hosted by Indian filmmaker Karan Johar. Five ultimate winners will each walk away with £1 million to accelerate their respective missions.

Environmental Innovation at a Glance Project / Entrant Focus Area Geographic Region Niue & Barcelona Marine Conservation & Coastal Infrastructure Pacific / Europe Satellites on Fire AI Wildfire Detection Argentina / Global Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Electric Transport Supply Chain India Yellowstone to Yukon Trans-boundary Wildlife Conservation North America