LEPAS Electric SUVs to Launch in Bulgaria 2027

Chinese automotive Chery Group is expanding its European footprint through its electrified vehicle brand LEPAS, which has officially scheduled its market entry into Bulgaria for 2027. Led by regional leadership including LEPAS Bulgaria Director Cage Xu, the brand will launch its commercial operations with the L8 plug-in hybrid flagship SUV, targeting an increasingly competitive domestic market for electrified vehicles.

The Bottom Line

Market Timeline: LEPAS will officially debut commercial sales in Bulgaria in 2027, anchored by the L8 flagship SUV.

LEPAS will officially debut commercial sales in Bulgaria in 2027, anchored by the L8 flagship SUV. Platform Strategy: Operations rely on the proprietary LEX architecture, engineered to support 11 new electrified models rolled out globally over a 24-month horizon.

Operations rely on the proprietary LEX architecture, engineered to support 11 new electrified models rolled out globally over a 24-month horizon. Competitive Positioning: The brand is deploying a multi-technology approach combining plug-in hybrids (LSH) and pure electric vehicles (Super Electric) to capture share in the C-SUV and D-SUV segments.

Unpacking the LEX Architecture and Vehicle Lineup

The operational foundation for the upcoming Bulgarian launch rests on the proprietary LEX platform. According to regional announcements from brand executives including Deputy CEO Zhong Wei, the platform operates under a structured “1+2+4+N” framework: one unified architecture, two distinct powertrain methodologies (LEPAS Super Hybrid and LEPAS Super Electric), four user-centric technological pillars, and an expanding vehicle lineup. Here is the math on the initial hardware rollout: the parent company is committing to 11 electrified models globally across a two-year deployment window.

When operations commence in 2027, Bulgarian consumers will first gain access to the LEPAS L8. Spanning 4,688 mm in length with a 2,800 mm wheelbase, the flagship relies on a 1.5-liter DHT engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system. System output reaches 280 horsepower (205 kW) alongside 365 Nm of torque. While the manufacturer claims a combined driving range reaching 1,300 kilometers based on NEDC testing metrics, market analysts note that modern WLTP benchmarks typically adjust such figures downward.

Photo: vesti.bg

Following the L8, LEPAS intends to introduce the L6 and L4 models. The mid-size L6 measures 4,554 mm with a 2,700 mm wheelbase, offering both plug-in hybrid and pure electric (BEV) variants. The BEV iteration targets a driving range exceeding 450 kilometers under WLTP standards. Rounding out the initial portfolio is the compact L4, measuring 4,420 mm with an identical 2,700 mm wheelbase, similarly configured for dual-powertrain flexibility.

Model Segment Length (mm) Wheelbase (mm) Powertrain Options LEPAS L8 Flagship SUV 4,688 2,800 Plug-in Hybrid (LSH) LEPAS L6 Mid-size SUV 4,554 2,700 Plug-in Hybrid / BEV LEPAS L4 Compact SUV 4,420 2,700 Plug-in Hybrid / BEV

Macroeconomic Context and Competitive Pressures in Southeast Europe

LEPAS is positioning its technical suite—featuring Level 2 assisted driving, Highway NOA, and SIVP smart parking systems—to meet stringent Euro NCAP 2026 safety compliance standards. Furthermore, the Super Electric variants incorporate rapid-charging capabilities designed to replenish batteries from 30% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes, backed by thermal management systems rated for ambient temperatures ranging from -25°C to 55°C.

Photo: mobilebulgaria.com

LEPAS reports a global footprint exceeding 500 showrooms and service locations established over its initial operating year across more than 20 international markets.

Strategic Outlook for Regional Investors

By eschewing a single-technology bet in favor of concurrent plug-in hybrid and battery-electric rollouts, Chery Group is hedging against uneven charging infrastructure development across member states.