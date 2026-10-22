As the European football market looks ahead to the winter transfer window reopening on January 1, 2027, speculation intensifies around top-tier valuations, with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari and Tijuana prospect Gilberto Mora drawing heavy pursuit from Galatasaray and Liverpool.

Galatasaray and Chelsea Compete for Yasin Ayari

Following a summer window where clubs across Europe’s top five leagues committed over €10 billion in cumulative spending, attention has pivoted toward emerging mid-cycle valuations. According to transfermarkt.com, 23-year-old central midfielder Yasin Ayari commands a market value of €45.00m. The Brighton & Hove Albion player, whose contract runs until June 30, 2027, has attracted rival interest from Turkish side Galatasaray, which is weighing a move to challenge Chelsea for his signature following a strong start to the current campaign.

Meanwhile, the market valuation for Mexican attacking midfielder Gilberto Mora has climbed to €25m, prompting Liverpool to accelerate interest and move to the front of the queue for the Tijuana talent, as reported by transfermarkt.com. In North London, Arsenal is monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt No.10 Can Uzun as a prospective target for next summer’s window to reinforce its attacking midfield depth.

Managerial Uncertainty at Old Trafford

Player / Subject Club Affiliation Reported Valuation Primary Suitors / Links Yasin Ayari Brighton & Hove Albion €45.00m Galatasaray, Chelsea Gilberto Mora Tijuana €25.00m Liverpool Can Uzun Eintracht Frankfurt Not Disclosed Arsenal Julian Nagelsmann Unattached (Ex-Germany) N/A Manchester United (Potential)

Divergent Player Ambitions Across Europe

Additional personnel shifts highlighted by skysports.com include former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealing that he attempted to sign winger Alejandro Garnacho for Bayer Leverkusen prior to the player’s £40m transfer to Chelsea, where his tenure lasted only a single season before a subsequent departure.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Photo: skysports.com