LTA Appoints Two Circles as Social Media Partner Through 2028

LTA Secures Multi-Year Digital Partnership with Two Circles

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has officially appointed Two Circles as its social media partner through to the end of 2028. According to reports from SportsPro, Two Circles will manage social strategy, creative production, channel management, audience insights, paid media support, and monetisation to accelerate audience growth across British tennis.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Scaling Digital Infrastructure Across the British Calendar

Under the multi-year agreement, Two Circles will work alongside the LTA’s in-house teams. The scope of work covers always-on social and content activity across key moments in the British tennis calendar. This includes providing dedicated support for British players competing at premier grass-court events like the HSBC Championships at The Queen’s Club, the Lexus Nottingham Open, and the Lexus Eastbourne Open.

Beyond domestic grass-court tournaments, the agency’s remit stretches to international circuits, encompassing the ATP and WTA Tours, Grand Slams, the Billie Jean King Cup, and the Davis Cup.

Caroline Lepetit, Head of Customer Strategy & Marketing at the LTA, noted the strategic alignment of the partnership:

Data-Driven Proven Track Record

This appointment builds upon existing operational collaboration between the two entities. Two Circles previously supported the creation and production of series two of the Lexus Road Trip, which featured comedian and presenter Josh Berry alongside celebrity guests visiting Lexus Open tournaments.

Photo: sportindustry.co.uk

That specific campaign yielded a 108% increase in viewership and a 257% increase in YouTube average watch time.

Moe Hamdhaidari, Director at Two Circles, emphasized the growth potential:

Comparative Overview of the LTA-Two Circles Partnership

Metric / Focus Area Previous Collaboration Expanded Agreement Timeline Project-specific (e.g., Series Two) Multi-year mandate through end of 2028 Core Deliverables Content production (e.g., Lexus Road Trip) Social strategy, channel management, paid media, and monetisation Target Events Lexus Open tournaments HSBC Championships, Nottingham, Eastbourne, Grand Slams, Davis Cup, and BJK Cup

Broadening the Commercial Portfolio

For Two Circles, the agreement adds the governing body of British tennis and padel to an extensive global sports portfolio. The agency already maintains high-profile digital and commercial partnerships with organizations such as the NFL, Premier League, Wimbledon, World Rugby, EA SPORTS, and UEFA.

Photo: twocircles.com

The LTA operates as the National Governing Body for tennis and padel in Great Britain, representing over 2.5 million members playing across more than 23,000 courts nationwide.

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