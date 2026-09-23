Climate Week NYC Kicks Off With World Leaders’ Commitments to Action

Thousands of world leaders, corporate executives, philanthropists, and climate advocates gathered in New York City on September 22, 2026, for the opening ceremony of Climate Week NYC, launching a week-long series of more than 1,500 events across the city in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

Opening Commitments and Fossil Fuel Realities

The conference, headquartered at the Glass House on 12th Avenue, opened with urgent calls from international leaders and organizers to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. According to the Climate Group, organizers of the annual conference running from September 21 to 29, this year’s gathering is slated to be the biggest Climate Week yet.

Speakers at the opening sessions focused heavily on the persistent global reliance on fossil fuels, even as evidence mounts regarding the economic advantages of clean energy. Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group, addressed the structural and political hurdles slowing down the transition during her opening remarks.

“Incumbents still use and rely on fossil fuels for their energy needs,” Clarkson noted, while also pointing to right-wing pundits in traditional and social media who spread misinformation about renewable energy, alongside politicians who “weaponize people’s fear.” She added that silence from leaders and media outlets who avoid using the word ‘climate’ amounts to a form of denial and inaction that deepens the crisis.

“It’s time to face the truth, and that’s hard in a world where truth has lost so much of its currency. But the truth is, we’ve been making ourselves smaller and quiet at the exact moment we should be bigger and louder,” Clarkson said.

Security, Conflict, and Energy Independence

The intersection of climate disruption, national security, and geopolitical conflict formed a central theme of the opening day’s addresses. Ed Miliband, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, argued that climate and nature loss must be treated as matters of national security rather than peripheral issues separate from economic growth.

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Miliband, who previously served as energy secretary, remarked that recent conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran have underscored the acute dependence of nations on fossil fuels while highlighting the “energy independent imperative” offered by clean energy technologies and sustainable job growth.

Global energy supplies have faced prolonged stress due to these conflicts, impacting both developed and developing economies. At the same time, speakers emphasized that the consequences of climate change—including extreme weather events, rising temperatures, and sea-level rise—are intensifying across borders. According to conference data, more than 150 million hectares burned globally in the first four months of 2026 alone, while a confirmed “super” El Niño threatens to drive temperatures and extreme weather to new extremes.