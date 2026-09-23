Budget 2027: Calls to Raise Tobacco Tax and Ban Nicotine Vapes to Curb Youth Smoking

Malaysia’s public health policy faces a defining moment as the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy and consumer groups like the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) urge the government to use the upcoming Budget 2027 to raise tobacco taxes, ban nicotine vapes, and restore the generational end-game (GEG) framework following recent legal rulings.

The Legal Aftermath of the Nicotine Exemptions

The debate stems directly from a pivotal High Court decision that struck down a 2023 Minister’s Order. That order had exempted liquid and gel nicotine from the Poisons List, a move designed primarily to enable the taxation of vape products. According to legal analysis published by the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, the court found the exemption to be irrational, procedurally flawed, and driven by economic considerations rather than public health protection.

Regardless of the plaintiffs’ original intent, the judgment created a de facto ban on the sale of nicotine vapes and e-cigarettes by returning them squarely under the framework of the Poisons Act 1952. While the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) is now in operation, it fails to directly address the exemption of liquid and gel nicotine, leaving a regulatory gap.

Here is why that matters: the government now stands at a crossroads. It can either spend public resources appealing the court decision—risking more of the confusion, litigation, and public distrust that marked the past year and a half—or it can treat the ruling as a policy correction. Advocacy groups argue strongly against an appeal, pointing to the rise of illicit market challenges, including drug-laced vapes containing etomidate targeting youth.

Why Raising the Cigarette Tax Makes Economic and Clinical Sense

Instead of re-gazetting exemptions or defending controversial regulatory pathways, public health advocates argue that the government should take a simpler, legally cleaner route. They are calling for an increase in cigarette excise duties to at least RM0.77 per stick ahead of Budget 2027.

For years, Malaysia’s cigarette excise duty remained stagnant at RM0.40 per stick. While Budget 2026 proposed a modest two-cent increase per stick, health advocates dismissed the adjustment as a token gesture following a decade-long tax moratorium. Raising the tax rate to RM0.77 per stick would effectively set the excise tax at roughly 61 percent of the retail price.

The financial and social arguments for this adjustment are stark. According to estimates from the Galen Centre, a more aggressive excise hike could generate an additional RM771.8 million in tax revenue. Malaysia currently collects over RM3 billion annually in tobacco excise duties, whereas vape revenue remains comparatively modest and uncertain, with the Health Minister previously reporting that nicotine vape excise brought in about RM209.5 million since 2023.

Photo: galencentre.org

Beyond the fiscal balance sheet, the human cost remains staggering. Malaysia spends an estimated RM16 billion annually treating smoking-related illnesses, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, lung cancer, and chronic respiratory disease. For every RM1 collected from tobacco excise, the state spends approximately RM4 on healthcare costs tied directly to smoking.

Comparative Tobacco and Nicotine Policy Metrics in Malaysia Metric Indicator Previous / Current Standard Proposed Policy Adjustments Cigarette Excise Duty RM0.40 per stick (plus 2 sen under Budget 2026) At least RM0.77 per stick (approx. 61% of retail price) Projected Revenue Gain Modest/Uncertain (Vape: ~RM209.5M since 2023) ~RM771.8 million additional annual tax revenue from cigarettes Healthcare Cost Ratio RM4 spent on treatment for every RM1 collected Aimed at reducing the RM16 billion annual treatment burden Regulatory Framework Poisons Act 1952 & Act 852 (post-High Court ruling) Enforce de facto ban on nicotine vapes; restore GEG

The Road Ahead for Budget 2027

As deliberations for Budget 2027 intensify, civil society organizations including CAP and the Galen Centre are maintaining pressure on policymakers to reject industry lobbying for relaxed nicotine controls. But there is a catch: political will remains the ultimate variable.

Pantau Belanjawan: Vape bernikotin: Cukai, haram atau kawal?

Enforcing a sustainable tobacco control strategy requires insulating public health governance from short-term economic gains. Whether the administration chooses to embrace a robust cigarette tax hike alongside the de facto vape ban will determine if Malaysia can finally curb youth smoking rates and alleviate its mounting healthcare expenditures.