Qantas to Launch Nonstop Sydney to New York Flights in 2028

Qantas Airways will officially place tickets for its non-stop Sydney-to-New York route on sale in August 2027, with commercial flights scheduled to launch in mid-2028. Operated by specially configured Airbus (EPA: AIR) A350-1000 Ultra-Long Range aircraft, the 18-hour journey eliminates the traditional Los Angeles stopover.

Project Sunrise Economics and Fleet Deployment

Here is the math. Qantas Airways (ASX: QAN) is banking on its Project Sunrise initiative to expand operating margins from 4% up to 10% over the next five years, according to corporate disclosures. Management projects that these ultra-long-haul services, which also include direct Sydney-to-London routes slated for October 2027, will yield an incremental $400 million in earnings across the same window.

The carrier has 12 Airbus A350-1000ULR airframes on order. Each aircraft incorporates an additional 20,000-litre fuel tank to clear the 16,000-kilometer hurdle without refueling. Crucially, the cabin layout prioritizes high-yield premium space. Out of the 238 total seats, only 140 are allocated to standard economy. The remaining capacity consists of six first-class suites, 52 business suites, and 40 premium economy seats, reflecting a structural bet on luxury traveler demand.

The Bottom Line Revenue Catalyst: Qantas anticipates a $400 million earnings boost over five years driven by Project Sunrise premium demand.

Qantas anticipates a $400 million earnings boost over five years driven by Project Sunrise premium demand. Fleet Capacity: Twelve Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft featuring heavy premium configurations will service the routes.

Twelve Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft featuring heavy premium configurations will service the routes. Pricing Strategy: Direct fares are anticipated to carry roughly a 20% premium over stopover fares.

Market Dynamics and Passenger Demographics

Demand patterns justify the capital expenditure. Qantas Chief Executive Vanessa Hudson noted that passenger volumes traveling between Australia and New York have roughly doubled since 2023. This growth occurs alongside broader Australian Bureau of Statistics data showing short-term U.S. visitor arrivals to Australia grew 4% in the year leading up to July 2026, even as outbound Australian travel dipped 9% during the same annual cycle.

Photo: smh.com.au

To capture these high-margin demographics, Qantas intends to price its ultra-long-haul tickets at roughly a 20% premium compared to traditional connecting flights. For context, existing return journeys via one-stop itineraries routinely exceed $1,900 for economy, while Project Sunrise front-cabin tickets are expected to scale significantly higher, with return first-class suites to London projected to push toward $41,000.

Route Metric Sydney to New York (Project Sunrise) Sydney to London (Project Sunrise) Legacy Sydney-New York (via LAX) Launch Timing Tickets on sale August 2027; flights mid-2028 October 2027 Operational Flight Duration Approx. 18 hours Approx. 20 hours Approx. 21 hours Aircraft Airbus A350-1000ULR Airbus A350-1000ULR Varies Seating Capacity 238 seats (6 First, 52 Business, 40 Premium Econ, 140 Econ) 238 seats (Configured identically) Varies by aircraft

Mitigating Operational and Physiological Hurdles

Operating a commercial airframe continuously for nearly a day introduces distinct physiological and engineering challenges. Qantas spent years collaborating with sleep scientists to design specialized lighting cycles and onboard cabin services aimed at mitigating passenger jet lag. Furthermore, each aircraft includes a dedicated “wellbeing zone” positioned between the economy and premium economy cabins, providing a designated space for passengers to stretch and access self-serve refreshments during the transit.

Photo: theguardian.com

On the operational side, training programs are already underway. Qantas is actively preparing more than 360 pilots and 1,200 cabin crew members using A350 simulators and technical engineering modules. With the first delivery anticipated in April 2027, the airline is building the institutional infrastructure required to maintain aircraft utilization rates on these commercial corridors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.