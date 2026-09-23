UNFPA Reports Sharp Rise in Forced Marriages Amid Gaza Crisis

As humanitarian operations face imminent collapse due to critical supply blockades, vulnerable populations are absorbing the heaviest shocks of the ongoing conflict.

Displacement, Overcrowding, and the Breakdown of Safety In the span of just three months, approximately a third of Gaza’s population—amounting to 714,000 individuals—has been forced into recurring displacement. According to United Nations coverage, this relentless movement continues to fracture family units and dismantle whatever local support systems managed to survive earlier phases of the war. Women and girls carry an immense physical and psychological burden. Many navigate dangerous streets to reach delivery points or sleep entirely in the open within overcrowded, makeshift shelters that lack basic privacy and security. “Women have experienced immense loss, including the death or imprisonment of relatives. Looking for water, living without any privacy, and constantly worrying—it’s exhausting,” a case worker told UNFPA.

Surging Child Labor and Forced Marriages Beyond daily physical dangers, the compounding pressures of severe hunger and economic destitution have triggered what the UN agency terms a “severe escalation” in early and forced marriages. Families struggling to cope with devastating food insecurity are increasingly pushing young girls into child labor and premature nuptials as makeshift survival mechanisms. Incidents of abuse remain vastly underreported, silenced by lingering social stigma, fear of retaliation, and the complete collapse of regional health and justice systems.

Strained Safe Spaces and Crippling Supply Shortages UNFPA-supported safe spaces, which offer crucial shelter and psychological support, have experienced a massive surge in demand. However, the workers operating these facilities—many of whom are themselves displaced—face nearly insurmountable operational barriers. Displacement orders have repeatedly disrupted services, forcing providers to lose essential equipment and client files and restart operations from scratch. Furthermore, severe fuel shortages are crippling critical infrastructure throughout the territory. Since a blockade was imposed on March 7, no agency supplies have entered Gaza, leaving essential items such as menstrual hygiene kits critically depleted. Three UNFPA safe spaces have already been forced to close entirely, while the remaining 14 operate at severely limited capacity. Fuel shortages have also triggered widespread telecommunications blackouts, cutting off survivor hotlines and rendering remote assistance largely inaccessible. “Despite all the difficulties, I continue to support abused women and girls,” said Asmaa, a caseworker at a UNFPA-supported safe space who has been displaced ten times since the conflict began.