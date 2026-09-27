Magda Szubanski says Heath Ledger wanted to star on Kath & Kim

Twenty years after a notorious, unscripted red carpet kiss at the 2006 Australian Film Institute Awards, comedian Magda Szubanski has revealed that Heath Ledger called her the very next morning to pitch a surprising television collaboration: playing her character Sharon Strzelecki’s stalker on the Australian sitcom Kath and Kim.

The Bottom Line The 2006 Incident: Szubanski ambushed Ledger on the red carpet in full costume as Sharon Strzelecki, resulting in an improvised kiss and a fake faint that has since drawn millions of viral views online.

Szubanski ambushed Ledger on the red carpet in full costume as Sharon Strzelecki, resulting in an improvised kiss and a fake faint that has since drawn millions of viral views online. The Follow-Up Call: Ledger rang Szubanski the next morning, calling the stunt the most fun he had in ages and volunteering to guest star as Sharon’s stalker.

Ledger rang Szubanski the next morning, calling the stunt the most fun he had in ages and volunteering to guest star as Sharon’s stalker. A Tragic What-If: The planned London meetings and subsequent collaboration were permanently cut short by Ledger’s accidental prescription overdose death in 2008 at age 28.

Deconstructing the 2006 Red Carpet Ambush Users have spent two decades dissecting the footage from the 2006 Australian Film Institute Awards. In the clip, a then 27-year-old Ledger is mid-interview when a piercing screech cuts through the noise. Szubanski, prowling the arrivals line as the assistant stage manager Sharon Strzelecki, zeroes in on her target. Without warning, Ledger takes the shock in stride, grabs the comedian’s face, and plants a passionate kiss before Sharon dramatically collapses. Despite internet conspiracy theories from viewers unfamiliar with the comedy classic, the ambush was a controlled stunt—at least on Szubanski’s end. Writing in her upcoming memoir, I Can’t Tell You But I Will, which hits shelves on Tuesday, September 29, Szubanski clarifies that Ledger was completely in the dark. “We had decided that Sharon, who was in her role as assistant stage manager that night, would ambush Heath and go for the pash. Heath knew nothing of our plan,” Szubanski writes. But once the cameras rolled, the sheer kinetic energy of the character took over. “As soon as Sharon saw Heath, overtaken by my own avatar, she went off-script and screamed. Heath jumped out of his skin, composed himself, strode over, grabbed my face in his hands and planted one right on me. Then Sharon fainted. These are the ‘actionless’ moments actors live for.”

From Viral Stunt to Unfulfilled Collaboration The cultural footprint of that single red carpet moment has only grown, forcing Szubanski to repeatedly correct the record when online commentators mistakenly chastised Ledger for kissing an unsuspecting fan without consent. But the real prize of that night happened off-camera, twenty-four hours later. Ledger phoned Szubanski the following morning to rave about the impromptu bit, calling it the most fun he had experienced in ages. Heath Ledger Kisses Magda Szubanski at the 2006 AFI Awards That conversation quickly escalated from mutual appreciation to creative ambition. Ledger wanted to know if he could secure a guest spot on Kath and Kim as Sharon’s relentless stalker. The two held several follow-up phone calls and locked in plans to meet in London to iron out the details. Those plans evaporated when Ledger died in New York in 2008 from an accidental overdose of prescription medications. Reflecting on the loss in her memoir, Szubanski shares the heavy emotional toll of what might have been. “The loss of a superb human like Heath reverberates so deeply and widely it is impossible to express. But it is one of the great ‘what ifs’ of my life,” she writes. “What if he hadn’t died, and we could have kept playing? The delight and hilarity that would have brought to us, and the world … it hurts to think about it.”

Inside the Memoir and Recent Hardship I Can’t Tell You But I Will is Szubanski’s second memoir, following her 2016 book, Reckoning, which explored her suburban Australian upbringing, her father’s past in the Polish resistance, and her journey coming to terms with her sexuality. While her first book bridged historical trauma with personal identity, her latest work turns its focus toward the final days of her mother, Margaret Szubanski, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 92, alongside deeply personal accounts of childhood grooming and her public campaigning for the 2017 marriage equality vote. The literary release also arrives on the heels of major personal health battles. In 2025, Szubanski publicly revealed a diagnosis of stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive blood cancer. Although she announced that her cancer reached remission in February, her recent interview with 60 Minutes laid bare the sobering reality of her prognosis. Admitting that the illness is almost certain to return, Szubanski noted that the battle is merely a question of timing and severity. Amid these profound personal reflections, her recollection of Ledger serves as a poignant reminder of the sheer joy and creative mischief the actor brought to his peers before his untimely passing.

Industry Timeline: The Ledger-Szubanski Intersection Year Event Significance 2006 AFI Awards Red Carpet Kiss Szubanski ambushes Ledger in character as Sharon Strzelecki, sparking a viral pop-culture moment. 2008 Tragic Passing of Heath Ledger The actor dies in New York at age 28, halting plans for a Kath and Kim guest appearance. 2025 Public Record Correction Szubanski reiterates on social media that the 2006 kiss was a planned bit, debunking non-consensual fan myths. September 29 Memoir Release: I Can’t Tell You But I Will Szubanski publishes her second memoir, detailing the morning-after phone call and Ledger’s stalker pitch.