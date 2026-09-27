Samer Radwan denies cancellation of Colombia series for Ramadan 2027

Syrian screenwriter Samer Radwan has officially dismissed widespread social media rumors claiming his upcoming drama series “Colombia,” directed by Rasha Shurbatji and produced by Filmers, has been canceled. Confirming the project remains firmly on track for the Ramadan 2027 television lineup, Radwan addressed the industry chatter during late September 2026 media statements.

The Bottom Line The Project is On: Screenwriter Samer Radwan confirmed “Colombia” will premiere during the Ramadan 2027 television season, shutting down cancellation rumors.

Screenwriter Samer Radwan confirmed “Colombia” will premiere during the Ramadan 2027 television season, shutting down cancellation rumors. Creative Departure: Radwan emphasized that the show breaks away from his previous collaborations with director Rasha Shurbatji, targeting a gritty underworld and action-heavy narrative.

Radwan emphasized that the show breaks away from his previous collaborations with director Rasha Shurbatji, targeting a gritty underworld and action-heavy narrative. Casting Shifts: While actor Abbas Nouri is officially attached to the project, actress Amal Arafa recently stepped down due to scheduling conflicts.

Shattering the Rumor Mill Ahead of Production

For weeks, online platforms had circulated unverified claims that the collaboration between Radwan and Shurbatji had quietly collapsed. Stepping forward to set the record straight on September 26, 2026, Radwan expressed clear astonishment at the digital gossip mill, which often manufactures crises without a shred of factual backing.

Marking Radwan’s return to shooting in Syria, the series carries weight among regional audiences who track Arabic television. Instead of playing it safe with nostalgic formulas, the creative duo is deliberately leaning into territorial shifts.

Beyond the Shadow of “Al-Wilada min al-Khasira”

Comparisons to Radwan and Shurbatji’s collaboration, “Al-Wilada min al-Khasira” (Childbirth from the Hip), were inevitable. Yet, Radwan cautioned against expecting a carbon copy of past glories. Speaking on the evolution of their working dynamic, he noted that repeating past mechanisms carries creative hazards. The socio-political fabric of Syrian society has shifted in recent years, demanding new narrative frameworks rather than comfortable retreads.

“Colombia” diverges from their previous work by plunging into a world of mafias, gangs, and action. While a faint thematic echo might linger in the series’ spirit, the execution is built for a different era of television consumption.

Streaming Realities and the Evolution of Modern Writing

As digital platforms reshape viewing habits, writers are adapting to match contemporary audience appetites. Radwan acknowledged that modern streaming platforms have altered television writing, making it vital to match audience requirements rather than operating outside the current ecosystem.

Production and Casting Metrics for “Colombia” (2026–2027) Project Element Status / Details Director Rasha Shurbatji Screenwriter Samer Radwan Production Company Filmers Target Broadcast Ramadan 2027 Season Confirmed Cast Abbas Nouri, Mohammad Hadaki, Reem Nasr Al-Din, Yasser Al-Bahr Notable Departure Amal Arafa (citing scheduling conflicts)

This structural alignment with platform-era storytelling explains why the title itself—”Colombia”—serves as a narrative shorthand for the world of mafias, gangs, and action. According to reporting from outlets like Bostah, the production has already locked in an ensemble cast alongside Abbas Nouri, including Mohammad Hadaki, Reem Nasr Al-Din, and Yasser Al-Bahr.

Managing High-Profile Casting Adjustments

Even as Radwan solidified the creative vision, the project experienced a notable cast alteration when actress Amal Arafa formally withdrew from the lineup. Arafa cited an inability to reconcile the shooting schedule with her existing artistic commitments. Despite the departure, updates indicate that additional talent announcements will roll out incrementally ahead of principal photography, which is slated to kick off soon in Syria.