Morgan Stanley Projects Two Bank of England Rate Hikes

Investment banking major Morgan Stanley has revised its monetary policy outlook for the Bank of England, projecting two separate 25-basis-point interest rate hikes for November and February.

When major financial institutions alter their trajectory on central bank policy, global currency desks and fixed-income traders sit up straight.

The Shift Behind the Forecast

In a research note published Friday, September 25, 2026, analysts at the investment bank officially updated their stance on the United Kingdom’s central bank. “We are formally changing our Bank of England call to two quarter-point rate hikes, and we think fiscal policy is the potential key catalyst for further monetary tightening,” the analysts noted, drawing on reporting from Reuters. This adjustment marks a sharp departure from their previous expectation that the Monetary Policy Committee would keep rates untouched for the foreseeable future.

But there is a wider economic context at play. The analysts noted that while economic growth is expected to slow down at the start of the year, near-term risks remain balanced thanks to a surprisingly resilient global growth environment.

Weighing Inflation Pressures and Geopolitical Headwinds

The Bank of England opted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged during its policy meeting earlier in September. However, policymakers accompanied that decision with a stark warning: borrowing costs might have to rise if the war in Iran drags on, driving up energy bills and stoking broader supply chain anxieties. Official projections from the central bank suggest UK inflation could breach the 4% threshold early next year.

Energy market volatility remains the ultimate wild card for British monetary policy. Morgan Stanley’s revised trajectory reflects this exact vulnerability, identifying government fiscal choices and energy shocks as the twin engines driving a potential return to monetary tightening.

Key Macroeconomic Indicators for the Bank of England Outlook Indicator / Variable Current Status Projected Trajectory Bank Rate Action Held unchanged in September Two 25-bps hikes expected (Nov & Feb) UK Inflation Forecast Under upward pressure Expected to exceed 4% in early 2027 Primary Catalyst Energy and supply risks Fiscal policy and Middle Eastern conflict duration

What This Means for International Markets

For cross-border investors, shifting interest rate expectations in London ripple directly across the sterling yield curve and foreign exchange markets. Higher-for-longer British rates tend to recalibrate carry trade strategies and affect multinational corporations managing debt exposure in pounds. As global markets digest these revised forecasts, the focus turns squarely toward upcoming fiscal announcements in Westminster and incoming employment and inflation data releases.

How will shifting monetary policy in London alter your own cross-border investment strategy this quarter? Let us know your perspective as these central bank dynamics unfold.