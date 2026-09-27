Stella Lefty’s Boston Holds No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay Chart

Stella Lefty’s breakout hit “Boston” continues its run, holding firmly for a second week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the tracking period dated Oct. 3. According to data from Luminate, the track pulled in 29.5 million audience impressions between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, cementing a rare multiweek leadership position.

The achievement marks a monumental early success for Atlantic Outpost, the label that formed in July 2025, as “Boston” captures its first leader. For Lefty, the track secured her first career No. 1 position just a week prior, following a 22-week climb to the summit. That trajectory stands out as the fastest climb for a debut No. 1 by a solo woman since Gretchen Wilson reached the top in 12 weeks with “Redneck Woman” back in 2004.

A Rare Multiweek Milestone for Solo Women

By securing a second week at the top, Lefty enters an exclusive group of artists. She is officially the first solo-billed woman with a debut single to spend multiple weeks atop Country Airplay since Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman” ruled for five weeks in 2004. Lefty is only the sixth solo-credited woman overall whose first Country Airplay entry has led the ranking for more than a single week.

The two-week reign of “Boston” matches the runs of Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” in 1996 and Trisha Yearwood’s “She’s in Love With the Boy” in 1991, tying them for the fourth-longest duration among that group. At the top of that specific category remains “Redneck Woman” with its five-week stay, trailed by Faith Hill’s “Wild One” with four weeks in 1994, and Cyndi Thomson’s “What I Really Meant To Say” with three weeks in 2001.

Across the broader decade, Lefty stands as just the fifth solo-billed woman to score a multiweek Country Airplay No. 1. She joins a roster that includes Ella Langley—who led with “Choosin’ Texas” for three weeks and “Be Her” for four weeks this year—alongside Lainey Wilson (“Watermelon Moonshine” for three weeks in 2023), Gabby Barrett (“The Good Ones” for three weeks in 2021), and Maren Morris (“The Bones” for two weeks in 2020).

Notable Debuts and Chart Movements

While Lefty defends her crown at the summit, movement further down the chart highlights significant milestones for veteran and returning acts. Luke Bryan and Luke Combs’ collaboration on “Finders Keepers” emerges as the top Country Airplay debut, landing at No. 26 with 6.2 million audience impressions. The track originates from Bryan’s ninth studio album, Signs, which dropped on Sept. 18.

Kenny Chesney makes waves with his latest single, “Remember Me That Way,” which enters the chart at No. 28 with 5.6 million impressions. That arrival marks Chesney’s 101st career chart entry, allowing him to break a tie with George Strait for the most entries since the Country Airplay chart was established in January 1990, though Strait’s broader chart career extends a decade earlier with a leading 44 No. 1 hits on Hot Country Songs.

All charts dated Oct. 3 are scheduled to officially update on Tuesday, Sept. 29, via Billboard.com.

We invite readers to share their thoughts on this historic chart run in the comments below.