During a Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton, social media users began spreading unverified rumours questioning the age of 20-year-old Ivorian footballer Malick Yalcouyé. The online speculation escalated to such a degree that the youth club where Yalcouyé originally trained felt compelled to intervene, publishing photographs of the player taken year after year to refute claims that he is older than his official documentation states.

Online Rumours and Youth Club Response

The digital scrutiny surrounding Yalcouyé intensified directly following his Premier League debut with Brighton & Hove Albion, which included a goal against Chelsea. Born on November 18, 2005, in Bandiagara, Mali, the midfielder developed his skills in Côte d’Ivoire before passing through the academy of ASEC Mimosas and later playing for IFK Göteborg. Driven by his physical appearance and rapid rise, social media users launched unfounded allegations regarding his age, prompting his former youth training club to release chronological photographic archives to disprove the claims.

Precedents Involving Real Madrid and Sparta

The situation facing Yalcouyé mirrors similar accusations recently directed at new Real Madrid striker Yan Diomandé. Similar historical disputes include a five-year case involving former Sparta midfielder Guélor Kanga, where representatives of the Democratic Republic of Congo formally asserted that the Gabonese international held citizenship in their country and possessed a passport misstating his age by five years.

Current Institutional Status

Yalcouyé remains an active member of the Brighton squad as the club prepares for its upcoming Premier League fixtures.