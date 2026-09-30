María del Carmen Abascal to Return Home After Eviction in Spain

In Madrid, Spain, 87-year-old María del Carmen Abascal—known widely as Maricarmen—is set to return to her Retiro neighborhood home after an eviction last Wednesday, September 23, 2026, sparked widespread protests. Her case drove tens of thousands into the streets and prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government to introduce housing measures.

The Eviction That Mobilized Spain’s Capital

María del Carmen Abascal spent seven decades living in her apartment in Madrid’s upscale Retiro district. Last Wednesday, the 87-year-old was carried out on a stretcher, leading to her subsequent hospitalization. The dramatic removal struck a nerve in Europe’s fourth-largest economy, where rising costs and a housing shortage are pricing many Spaniards out of the housing market. Her plight catalyzed four days of intense demonstrations centered around an encampment in Puerta del Sol, Madrid’s most iconic plaza.

The protests drew international attention and galvanized a broad citizen movement. Leo XIV remarked on the situation on Monday, September 28, 2026, noting that it underscored the need for political leaders to find solutions to the housing crisis affecting many communities.

A Concession and a New Legal Framework

Earlier Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Maricarmen’s lawyer, Beatriz Duro, announced that her client had accepted a deal with the company that owns the apartment. "She is very happy," Duro stated, confirming that Maricarmen will return home as soon as she is discharged from the hospital. The agreement caps her rent at 30% of her income, ensuring she will not pay more than the 500 euros ($570) per month she paid previously.

Simultaneously, the coalition led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists announced new measures. During a presentation at the presidential palace, Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguez detailed the executive decree, which prohibits "speculative real estate purchases by vulture funds" until 2028, places controls on room rentals, establishes a fresh levy on seasonal rentals, and prolongs eviction safeguards for vulnerable citizens of Spain up to 2030. The decree also offers tax breaks to landlords renting to low-income tenants, provides interest-free loans for families buying their first home, and protects public housing and promotes its construction.

Key Elements of Spain’s Proposed Housing Decree (September 2026) Measure Target / Details Eviction Protections Extended for vulnerable Spaniards until 2030. Vulture Funds Speculative real estate purchases banned until 2028. Rental Regulations Room rentals regulated; new tax imposed on seasonal rentals. Financial Support Interest-free loans for families buying their first home; tax breaks for landlords aiding low-income tenants.

Parliamentary Hurdles and Activist Caution

The road ahead for the government’s decree remains fraught with political friction. The ruling coalition holds 152 of the chamber’s 350 seats, meaning it requires backing from smaller parties across the political spectrum to pass legislation. Parliament has 30 days to ratify the measures, with the government calling for an extraordinary plenary session on housing for Friday. Similar measures failed to pass in late July due to a lack of parliamentary support.

Photo: stlpr.org

Meanwhile, grassroots organizers remain wary. The Madrid Tenants’ Union, which spearheaded the demonstrations, stated it would remain cautious until it could review "the fine print" of the decree. "The streets, this encampment and all the others currently across the country are engaging in a historic standoff with the government to push it to advance the right to housing through measures that had not been considered. And this continues," said Alicia del Río, spokesperson for the union. Activists have called for more protests for the weekend across the country as smaller encampments persist in cities from Seville and Málaga to Santiago de Compostela and Palma de Mallorca.