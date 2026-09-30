French YouTuber Grégory Guillotin to Stand Trial for Domestic Violence

French internet personality and hidden-camera creator Grégory Guillotin will stand trial on November 27 at the correctional tribunal in Évry. The Évry public prosecutor’s office initiated a delayed-appearance procedure following his police custody in Palaiseau, where he faces serious accusations of repeated physical and psychological domestic abuse.

From Hidden Cameras to a Courtroom Summons

Grégory Guillotin, the 43-year-old creator widely known for his 4.4 million subscriber YouTube channel, found himself in a high-profile legal standoff earlier this week. Following an investigation led by the Essonne gendarmerie in Palaiseau starting Monday morning, he was presented to the public prosecutor on Tuesday. According to details reported by Le Figaro, the prosecution utilized a comparution à délai différé—a deferred appearance mechanism—to set the November court date.

The charges extend well beyond minor disputes. Court documents indicate Guillotin must answer for habitual domestic violence by a spouse resulting in a total temporary work incapacity (ITT) exceeding eight days. Specifically, the prosecution cites an ITT of 30 days for offenses allegedly committed between September 9, 2020, and April 6, 2026, a period during which the primary complainant was aged 21 to 27.

Photo: lefigaro.fr

The Allegations and Public Admission

The legal case originated from a complaint filed on June 17 with the public prosecutor at the Évry judicial tribunal. The 27-year-old ex-partner detailed a prolonged pattern of psychological and physical abuse. Within her formal statement, she outlined a suffocating environment characterized by constant surveillance, humiliation, insults, and deep emotional control.

Here is why that matters for the public narrative: unlike many high-profile figures facing criminal accusations, Guillotin broke silence almost immediately. Just a day after the initial press revelations regarding the June complaint, the comedian issued a public statement acknowledging the accusations. “My former partner filed a complaint against me for physical and psychological violence. She suffered them. I will neither deny them nor try to justify them,” Guillotin stated publicly, adding that he felt “ashamed.”

Strict Judicial Controls and Additional Allegations

Ahead of his November trial, Guillotin faced a liberty and detention judge on Tuesday evening. The public prosecutor’s office requested strict judicial supervision, ensuring specific preventative measures remain active.

Judicial Measures Imposed on Grégory Guillotin Measure Details Contact Prohibition Strict ban on contacting the victim Geographic Restriction Prohibition against appearing at the victim’s residence Mandatory Treatment Legal obligation to submit to psychological or medical care

But there is a catch regarding the scope of his legal jeopardy. Beyond the upcoming November trial, Guillotin faces a separate, more severe legal challenge. According to a judicial source cited by AFP, a second ex-partner filed a complaint in early September alleging acts of rape committed in 2017. Guillotin has vigorously denied these specific allegations.

The Broader Digital Reckoning

As the November 27 trial approaches, the judiciary continues to weigh the multi-year accusations against one of France’s most recognized online video creators.