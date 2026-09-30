Nautilus Plus joins HARMONY research project on obesity care

Nautilus Plus has launched its participation in the HARMONY clinical research project alongside the Centre de recherche de l’Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec – Université Laval and the Fondation IUCPQ. Announced in late September 2026, the study evaluates an integrated obesity intervention combining pharmacotherapy, structured exercise, and nutritional guidance for 120 adult participants over 12 months.

Clinical Takeaways for Modern Obesity Management Comprehensive Care Model: The HARMONY study tackles chronic obesity by combining modern incretin-based medications with supervised exercise and structured nutrition.

The HARMONY study tackles chronic obesity by combining modern incretin-based medications with supervised exercise and structured nutrition. Mitigating Muscle Loss: Incretin-based therapies can induce a 10% to 30% reduction in lean muscle mass alongside fat loss; the trial uses targeted resistance training to preserve functional capacity.

Incretin-based therapies can induce a 10% to 30% reduction in lean muscle mass alongside fat loss; the trial uses targeted resistance training to preserve functional capacity. Private-Public Integration: One hundred twenty adults are enrolled in the 12-month protocol, with 60 receiving specialized kinesiologist and nutritionist oversight for the initial six months.

Addressing Functional Decline in Incretin-Based Obesity Care

Obesity remains a complex, multifactorial chronic disease requiring care models that extend far beyond simple caloric restriction. While incretin-based therapies such as Wegovy have transformed options for treatment by delivering significant weight reduction and lowering cardiometabolic risk, they introduce distinct physiological challenges. Clinical observations indicate that these treatments can be associated with a loss of lean skeletal muscle mass, ranging from 10% to 30%, alongside micronutrient deficiencies and reduced functional capacity.

To counteract these adverse effects, the HARMONY project evaluates a multidisciplinary protocol. By embedding structured resistance training and nutritional therapy directly into the treatment timeline, researchers aim to preserve lean mass while optimizing the metabolic benefits of pharmacotherapy. The intervention group receives access to fitness facilities, remote digital platforms, and weekly supervised small-group sessions led by university-trained kinesiologues.

The Strategic Role of Specialized Kinesiology in Québec Healthcare

Implementing structured physical activity within a clinical trial requires rigorous oversight, particularly for individuals managing chronic metabolic conditions. Nautilus Plus is the only network of training centers in Québec to exclusively employ university-trained professionals, including kinesiologists, and is the second largest employer of kinesiologists after the public sector. Within the HARMONY trial, 60 participants receive personalized guidance over a six-month intensive phase, featuring four individualized planning sessions and tailored resistance training regimens.

This initiative directly addresses a critical gap in traditional healthcare pathways, where medical interventions often lack structured physical conditioning components. Collaborating directly with medical staff and nutritionists at the CRIUCPQ-ULaval research center, the network’s kinesiologists ensure that exercise prescription remains safe, progressive, and tailored to each patient’s baseline functional limitations.

Overview of the HARMONY Clinical Research Parameters Parameter Specification Total Study Cohort 120 adult participants living with obesity Intervention Group Size 60 participants receiving specialized lifestyle coaching Trial Duration 12 months total (6-month intensive intervention phase) Core Partners Nautilus Plus, CRIUCPQ-ULaval, Fondation IUCPQ

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Incretin-based therapies carry specific pharmacological considerations.

Future Trajectories for Integrated Metabolic Care

The HARMONY research initiative represents an important step toward scalable, sustainable care models for chronic metabolic disease. By aligning pharmaceutical innovations with supervised physical activity and nutritional science, public health researchers hope to establish standardized guidelines that protect patient muscle mass and functional independence. As the 12-month trial progresses, its findings could inform broader clinical pathways across provincial and national healthcare systems.

References Centre de recherche de l’Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec – Université Laval. Research profiles in obesity, metabolism, and chronic disease.

World Health Organization. Obesity and overweight public health facts and intervention guidelines.

The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. Clinical evaluations of body composition changes during incretin receptor agonist therapy.