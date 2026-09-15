Mariska Hargitay Hosts 78th Annual Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater

As the fall equinox approached from just a week away, downtown Los Angeles braced for the familiar, high-stakes glamour of the television industry’s night. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards took over the Peacock Theater, bringing out the usual mix of shiny trophies, hopeful nominees, and the inevitable realization that thousands of industry professionals walk away empty-handed. Broadcast networks rotate hosting duties in a predictable round-robin, and this year the keys to the kingdom landed with NBC and Peacock. Instead of reaching for a traditional stand-up comedian, producers handed the microphone to Mariska Hargitay, best known as Olivia Benson from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Hargitay represents the medium of television itself rather than someone merely standing on the outside looking in. As the longest-serving actor on the longest-running prime-time live-action series on American TV, she brings a unique gravity to the stage. While previous years leaned heavily on professional comics like Nate Bargatze, Hargitay’s approach relied on pure warmth, glamor, and an easy self-possession honed by decades in front of the camera and recent theatrical work on Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing.

Opening Numbers, Boba Tea, and Murder Boards Opening an awards ceremony is notoriously difficult, and the 78th Emmys leaned into high-concept sketches right out of the gate. The pre-filmed opening number kicked off with Hargitay and her real-life friend, New York Knick Jalen Brunson, steaming their clothes before a sudden realization hit her about needing to get across the country to host the show. This morphed into a reworked rendition of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” titled “I Love TV Screens.” The bit featured Jennifer Coolidge revealed as a “Widow’s Bay” sea hag delivering boba tea—rhyming neatly with TV—alongside lyrical pairings like eating beef and watching Beef. Photo: televisionacademy.com View this post on Instagram about mariska hargitay hosts 78th, Mariska Hargitay 78th Emmy Awards From Instagram — related to mariska hargitay hosts 78th, Mariska Hargitay 78th Emmy Awards The comedy spilled onto the live stage with Hargitay flanked by backup dancers wearing television sets for heads. While the production numbers felt slightly more effortful than side-splitting, Hargitay’s on-stage presence remained consistently buoyant. Her monologue hit the expected notes with self-deprecating age jokes, a playful jab at producer Dick Wolf’s actual birth name, and a quip about her inability to pronounce the word “finale” because she’d never been in one. Later, a pre-filmed Special Victims Unit parody involving murder-style investigation boards tracked the burning question of whether Taylor Swift would make an appearance in the room—a mystery that was ultimately solved when the pop superstar did indeed show up in the bit.

Beyond the Stage: A Legacy of Advocacy While awards show hosting duties come and go, Hargitay’s cultural footprint extends far beyond the soundstages of Los Angeles and New York. Inspired directly by her decades of embodying a dedicated detective on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, she founded the Joyful Heart Foundation. The organization focuses on healing, educating, and empowering survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, while shining a light into the darkness surrounding these issues. Photo: yahoo.com Her off-screen advocacy has translated into tangible policy shifts. Hargitay has testified before Congress to urge lawmakers to address the backlog of untested rape kits in the US, spearheading initiatives like endthebacklog.org.