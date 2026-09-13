Masego Returns With Introspective New Album ‘Fix Your Face

GRAMMY-nominated artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Masego released his third full-length studio album, Fix Your Face, via Capitol Records on July 17, 2026. Working alongside co-producer Jordan Elgie, the 16-track project reflects a profound period of personal transformation, following the loss of his Los Angeles home in the January 2025 Southern California wildfires and an extended creative residency in Brazil.

Here is the kicker:

The Bottom Line

The Project: Fix Your Face arrived on July 17, 2026, via EQT Recordings and Capitol Records, marking Masego’s first full-length collection since his 2023 self-titled LP.

Fix Your Face arrived on July 17, 2026, via EQT Recordings and Capitol Records, marking Masego’s first full-length collection since his 2023 self-titled LP. The Catalyst: The album’s creation was deeply shaped by major life upheavals, including losing his home in the January 2025 Southern California wildfires and a transformative detour in Brazil.

The album’s creation was deeply shaped by major life upheavals, including losing his home in the January 2025 Southern California wildfires and a transformative detour in Brazil. The Collaborations: The 16-track tracklist features high-profile guest appearances from artists such as Buju Banton, Keyshia Cole, Leon Thomas, Musiq Soulchild, and Foggieraw.

Shedding the Past to Face the Music

For Masego, the title of his third studio album stems from a familiar maternal directive. The phrase is frequently used by mothers “when they expect their kids to immediately tighten up and stop the tears.” For the multi-instrumentalist, it serves as a personal philosophy for navigating adversity. The path to this record required tearing down old habits. Nearly three years in the making, the project followed a period of intense personal upheaval that included writing over 150 songs. Before putting pen to paper, Masego engaged in rigorous research, studying artists known for vulnerability, ranging from Labi Siffre and Mary J. Blige to D’Angelo and PartyNextDoor. This introspective reset even prompted him to cut his signature hair as a physical symbol of openness, while trading his usual pure freestyle approach for intentional, written lyricism.

Photo: universalmusic.ca

But the math tells a different story about how physical destruction forces emotional reconstruction.

From Southern California Wildfires to a Brazilian Resurgence

Before the January 2025 Southern California wildfires claimed his home, Masego had spent a decade building his life and career in Los Angeles. It was in L.A. that his 2017 slow-burning smash “Tadow,” created alongside FKJ, propelled him from a Kingston-born, Virginia-bred college dropout into a trusted collaborator for artists like Kaytranada and Kehlani. He was watching television in Brazil when he saw his home burn down. While he lost cherished items like film photography, vinyl collections, guitars, and his grandfather’s cufflinks, the displacement forced a total identity reset. “I had to do the Who am I? thing all over again; I’m too grown for that!” he said. Seeking perspective, he immersed himself in Brazil—bolstered by “Tadow” achieving Diamond certification in the country, shared cultural ties with the local Jamaican community, and repeated online comparisons to samba legend Jorge Ben Jor. There, he learned Portuguese, met Black art curators, and even opened a Jamaican restaurant before returning to his songwriting with renewed clarity.

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A Cohesive Sonic Blueprint and Global Tour

Musically, Fix Your Face balances traditional roots with contemporary R&B experimentation. The focus track, “Heaven,” leans into gospel-influenced vocal layering that recalls Masego’s upbringing as a pastor’s kid in Virginia, drawing inspiration from gospel greats like Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, Kim Burrell, and John P. Kee. Meanwhile, tracks like “Hello” utilize Buju Banton’s feature to bridge Atlanta nostalgia with Caribbean sounds, framing Southern influence through a distinct cultural lens. Other standout moments include “Recommend”—complete with a music video showcasing Masego playing keyboards, guitar, drums, saxophone, bass, keytar, and vocals—and “Breathe,” which debuted on Juneteenth to signal his new artistic era. Following a sold-out performance at the Blue Note Jazz Club in Los Angeles and upcoming stops in South Africa, Masego is launching his biggest headline tour to date, embarking on a 40-plus date run.

Photo: billboard.com

Fix Your Face Tour: Masego and Lekan – Gone

Album Overview: Masego’s Fix Your Face Detail Specification Release Date July 17, 2026 Labels EQT Recordings / Capitol Records Notable Features Buju Banton, Keyshia Cole, Leon Thomas, Musiq Soulchild, Foggieraw, Lekan Key Precursors “Breathe” (Juneteenth release), “Recommend” (lead single)

Ultimately, Fix Your Face captures an artist refusing to hide behind past accolades. By confronting personal loss and cultural exploration head-on, Masego has engineered his most vulnerable and cohesive statement yet. Drop a comment below: how does this soulful, introspective era stack up against his breakout 2017 sound?