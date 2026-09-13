Massive Natural Hydrogen Reserves Discovered in Australia and Canada

Researchers investigating subterranean energy sources have identified natural hydrogen potential beneath Western Australia’s iron ore deposits and confirmed active hydrogen emissions from ancient rocks in the Canadian Shield. These geological discoveries challenge traditional reliance on fossil-fuel-derived energy and point toward the potential for naturally occurring white hydrogen to become a practical and economical energy source.

Subsurface Magnetite Reactions Across Western Australia

Beneath the red dirt of Western Australia, an energy reserve may be waiting for industrial extraction. According to research published in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy by a team from Edith Cowan University, natural hydrogen production occurs when hot water interacts with the magnetite mineral found in underground iron ore. As chemical engineer Alireza Keshavarz notes, Australia could sit on enough hydrogen to benefit generations and become a major clean energy exporter.

To evaluate these geological processes without drilling, researchers tested magnetite in both powder and slab forms under high-pressure, high-temperature conditions of 200 °C (392 °F) over a 60-day period. The laboratory experiments revealed that magnetite powder yields roughly five times more hydrogen per gram than solid slabs. Energy engineer Stefan Iglauer explains that hydrogen generation depends heavily on how easily water accesses fresh mineral surfaces through rock fractures, pores, and permeable pathways. The reaction also converts much of the remaining magnetite into hematite, creating a potential protective layer that influences long-term rock integrity and gas geo-storage applications.

Quantifying Hydrogen Flux in Ontario Mine Boreholes

While the Australian studies focus on high-temperature mineral reactions, researchers in North America have documented active, ongoing emissions of natural hydrogen in the field. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by scientists from the University of Toronto and the University of Ottawa examined billion-year-old rock formations within the Canadian Shield. Operating at an active mine near Timmins, Ontario, the team measured continuous gas venting directly from subsurface boreholes.

Photo: byteseu.com

Data gathered from the site indicates that individual boreholes release an average of 0.008 tonnes—approximately 8 kilograms—of hydrogen annually, a flow rate capable of persisting for at least a decade. Scaled across the mine’s nearly 15,000 boreholes, estimated output exceeds 140 tonnes annually. University Professor Barbara Sherwood Lollar highlights that this single location could generate roughly 4.7 million kilowatts of energy per year, meeting the annual demands of more than 400 homes while offering a domestic resource to reduce reliance on imported hydrocarbon fuels.

Shifting Economics from Industrial Grey Fuel to White Hydrogen

The global hydrogen economy is currently valued at roughly $135 billion, with heavy reliance on fertilizer manufacturing, methanol production, and steelmaking. Traditional industrial production methods rely on petroleum, natural gas, and coal, which consume immense energy and emit carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. Even green hydrogen produced via renewable energy remains expensive and logistically demanding regarding storage and transport infrastructure.

Photo: sciencedaily.com

By contrast, naturally occurring white hydrogen forms continuously through underground chemical reactions between rocks and groundwater. While previous scientific efforts largely focused on underground microbial ecosystems or astrobiology, these direct field measurements and controlled mineral simulations confirm that natural hydrogen is a tangible energy asset. As exploration strategies evolve to target permeable, fractured rock systems rich in iron-bearing minerals, nations with ancient geological shields and iron ore basins possess a distinct advantage in the transition to low-carbon energy markets.