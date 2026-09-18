Maynooth researchers build advanced DNA computer

Researchers at Maynooth University have built a thermodynamically favored molecular computer made from DNA strands in water, capable of performing multiplication, division, and addition. Published on September 16 in the journal Nature, the system operates without a continuous electricity supply, relying on a small amount of heat and interacting molecules to naturally find answers.

Conventional computing runs on silicon chips and demands vast amounts of electrical power. According to Prof Damien Woods, silicon-based systems consume so much energy that 23pc of Ireland’s electricity goes into computing and data storage. Researchers have spent decades focused almost exclusively on this single silicon paradigm, overlooking alternative computational models found in nature, including the human brain.

Inside the DNA Computing Recipe at Maynooth University

To build this advanced molecular system, the team developed a specific preparation method. As outlined by the university, researchers combined a small drop of water and salt in a test tube alongside short pieces of DNA and a longer DNA scaffold. Heating and cooling this mixture allows the DNA strands to interact and perform computations automatically.

The molecules interact, form a structure and that structure is the answer. One key innovation is that the system naturally finds that answer without needing continuous energy inputs. Researchers Map DNA Reading and Gene Regulation Code Prof Damien Woods, Maynooth University

Dr Abeer Eshra emphasized the sheer scale of molecular activity taking place inside the reaction vessel. A small droplet of liquid contains billions, and sometimes trillions, of DNA strands. These strands interact with one another to produce a result, she noted. While silicon chips maintain vastly superior processing speeds, this thermodynamic architecture achieves speed compared to other DNA computing iterations.

The Research Team Behind the Nature Publication

The breakthrough was detailed in a study published on September 16 in the journal Nature . The collaborative effort involves a specific group of scientists at Maynooth University: Prof Damien Woods, Dr Abeer Eshra, Dr Constantine Evans, Janet Adio, and Dr Tristan Stérin. Their work forms part of an EU-funded DNA computing initiative hosted at the university’s Hamilton Institute, dedicated to exploring alternative computational architectures.

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Describing the nature of the initiative, Woods characterized the work as blue-skies science, noting that researchers cannot yet predict every direction the technology will take. Nevertheless, the physical characteristics of the system mark a distinct departure from standard electronic hardware. The university reported that the DNA computer is robust, reusable, and capable of executing up to 25 different calculations in a row.

Potential Applications in Disease Detection and Molecular Systems

Beyond arithmetic operations like multiplication, division, and addition, the thermodynamic molecular computer opens new avenues for scientific application. According to the research team, the technology points toward possibilities for long-term data storage, energy-efficient computation, and molecular systems designed to operate directly inside living cells.

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These cellular-level deployments could eventually support targeted applications such as disease detection. Because the system requires only a minor thermal kick-start rather than a continuous electricity supply, it bypasses the thermal and infrastructure limits that constrain silicon microprocessors in microscopic environments.

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