McQueen Returns to London Fashion Week for Spring 2027

McQueen returned to London Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2027, staging a homecoming under creative director Seán McGirr on Sunday, September 20, 2026. The show marked the brand’s first presentation in its home capital since October 2022, anchoring a pivotal weekend that also featured Mulberry’s runway return with Christopher Kane.

If you thought the global fashion calendar belonged exclusively to Paris and Milan, Sunday evening in the British capital delivered a sharp reality check. Here is the kicker: bringing a powerhouse heritage brand back to home turf doesn’t just fill a scheduling slot; it rewrites the city’s seasonal momentum.

The Bottom Line The Homecoming: McQueen returned to London Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2027 season, marking its first local show since October 2022 at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

McQueen returned to London Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2027 season, marking its first local show since October 2022 at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. The Creative Direction: Seán McGirr made his London debut for the house, presenting a combined menswear and womenswear lineup.

Seán McGirr made his London debut for the house, presenting a combined menswear and womenswear lineup. A Landmark Sunday: The September 20, 2026, schedule stood out as one of the biggest dates of the week, anchored by Mulberry’s major runway comeback featuring Christopher Kane alongside McQueen’s late-evening showcase.

Mapping the McQueen Homecoming and London’s Strategic Revival The return of McQueen to London carries weight far beyond a single evening of runway presentations. Built upon the creative foundation of founder Lee Alexander McQueen—who studied, worked, and staged some of the shows that helped make him famous in the city—the brand’s current chapter is intrinsically tied to British soil. The Spring/Summer 2027 shows ran from September 17 to September 21, 2026, with Sunday, September 20 emerging as one of the most important days of the entire season. View this post on Instagram about mcqueen returns london fashion, Creative Director From Instagram — related to mcqueen returns london fashion, Creative Director For Seán McGirr, taking the 8 pm Sunday slot meant stepping directly into the architectural spotlight of a home crowd for the very first time as creative director. The decision to showcase both menswear and womenswear together gave the presentation additional weight, reassuring international buyers and luxury stakeholders that London remains a vital engine for major fashion statements. But the math tells a different story about the city’s broader competitive landscape; some famous British houses have chosen to present collections in Paris, where many of the world’s biggest luxury groups, buyers and fashion leaders gather, leaving London to fight harder for the same level of global attention.

A Tale of Two Comebacks: Mulberry, Christopher Kane, and the 2026 Schedule McQueen was not the only British name reclaiming its territory during the September 2026 showcases. Earlier that same Sunday, Mulberry made a return to the runway at 3 pm, introducing Christopher Kane in his new capacity as creative director of women’s ready-to-wear. Photo: fashiontimes.co.uk Kane joined Mulberry in March 2026, tasked with building a stronger fashion identity beyond accessories for the heritage leather-goods specialist. His arrival and subsequent runway return effectively reunited the designer with the very fashion week that played a major role in his career and his namesake label before its closure in 2023. Pairing Kane’s Mulberry debut with McQueen’s late-night spectacle created a double-header for British fashion. Key Highlights of London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 (Selected Dates) Brand / House Key Figure Show Date & Time Strategic Significance Mulberry Christopher Kane (Creative Director) Sunday, September 20, 2026 (3:00 PM) Marks Mulberry’s runway return and Kane’s womenswear debut for the brand. McQueen Seán McGirr (Creative Director) Sunday, September 20, 2026 (8:00 PM) First London show since October 2022; McGirr’s London runway debut for the house.

Economic Stakes and the Global Luxury Circuit By anchoring Spring/Summer 2027 in London, McQueen and Mulberry provided an immediate counter-narrative. London Fashion Week: McQueen brand returns to London Mulberry confirmed that Kane’s inaugural collection will hit retail floors and digital storefronts beginning in January 2027, bridging the gap between runway theater and consumer demand.