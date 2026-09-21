Ismael Querales, Iconic Venezuelan Musician and Co-founder of Un Solo Pueblo, Dies at 73

Venezuelan culture mourns the loss of maestro Ismael Querales, a celebrated musician, composer, and co-founder of the iconic folk ensemble Un Solo Pueblo, who passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at the age of 73 following a multi-year battle with a renal condition, according to national cultural reports and statements confirmed by fellow artists.

The Bottom Line

The Loss: Ismael Querales, a master of the Venezuelan bandola, died on September 20, 2026, at age 73 after struggling with a kidney ailment.

Ismael Querales, a master of the Venezuelan bandola, died on September 20, 2026, at age 73 after struggling with a kidney ailment. The Legacy: As a co-founder of Un Solo Pueblo in the 1970s, he helped record 25 albums and preserved ancestral musical traditions across the South American nation.

As a co-founder of Un Solo Pueblo in the 1970s, he helped record 25 albums and preserved ancestral musical traditions across the South American nation. The Industry Impact: Cultural ministries, Latin Grammy winners like Jorge Glem, and generations of protégés have stepped forward to honor a figure of traditional folk preservation.

A Lifetime Dedicated to Venezuelan Roots

Born in Caracas on June 17, 1953, Ismael Querales absorbed the foundations of traditional music directly from his father, the renowned cultural scholar Teo Capriles. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Querales evolved into a virtuoso of the llanera, central, and oriental variants of the bandola.

In the 1970s, Querales cemented his legacy by launching the group Un Solo Pueblo alongside his brothers and fellow creators. The ensemble traveled deep into remote villages, hamlets, and regional backroads to archive ancestral songs, rhythms, and dances. Together, they released 25 long-play records, securing an invaluable acoustic blueprint for the nation.

Industry Tributes and the Global Reach of Folk Preservation

Following confirmation of his passing, the wider Latin American music community mobilized on social media and through official channels. Latin Grammy-winning cuatrista Jorge Glem shared a heartfelt tribute on X, formerly Twitter, noting, Se va un inmenso músico, investigador y sembrador de nuestra cultura. Su legado seguirá sonando por siempre ( An immense musician, researcher, and sower of our culture is leaving. His legacy will keep sounding forever ). Similarly, the Venezuelan Ministry of Culture released a formal statement highlighting that his work was fundamental for the projection of native sounds.

Beyond Un Solo Pueblo, Querales lent his talents to the Orquesta Típica Nacional, Canturía Popular Venezolana, and Cántaro, while collaborating extensively with icons like Simón Díaz, Alí Primera, Gualberto Ibarreto, and Cecilia Todd.

Key Milestone / Role Details Birth & Passing Born June 17, 1953, in Caracas; Passed away September 20, 2026 (Age 73) Primary Instruments Bandola llanera, central, and oriental; composer, arranger Major Ensemble Cofounder of Un Solo Pueblo (25 LPs recorded) Key Recognition 2023 National Culture Award (Popular Cultures category, 2021-2022 period)

Mentorship and the Future of Traditional Heritage

Querales’s influence extended far beyond performance studios and vinyl records. He shaped generations of artists as a mentor at the Otilio Galíndez School of Popular Music, Fundación Bigott, and Fundatradiciones. Javier Marín, a Latin Grammy-winning musician who studied under Querales from age 15, reflected on the maestro’s holistic teachings, which spanned gastronomy and botany alongside music. In recent years, Querales directed the ensemble “Venezuela Un Solo Pueblo,” ensuring that his pedagogical mission remained active right up to his final chapters.

Photo: eluniversal.com

Querales leaves behind an acoustic blueprint that will continue to guide scholars and performers navigating the roots of Venezuelan identity.