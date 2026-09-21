Walmart Has the Best Deal on a GeForce RTX 5080 Prebuilt Gaming PC I’ve Seen in Months

Walmart has dropped the price of a Cyberpowerpc prebuilt gaming desktop pairing an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with a GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card to $2,299 with free shipping, offering a rare price drop on high-end PC hardware.

The Hardware Breakdown: What Comes in the $2,299 Cyberpowerpc Build

Shoppers hunting for high-end prebuilt desktops rarely encounter steep discounts on current-generation flagship components, but retail promotions are bringing down the cost of potent hardware configurations. Walmart introduced a limited-time offer on a Cyberpowerpc machine featuring a robust mix of processing and graphics power equipped with a Founder’s Edition GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card for just $2,299 with free shipping. This represents the best price seen for an RTX 5080 prebuilt over the past few months.

Under the hood, the system packs heavy-hitting hardware designed to handle demanding software without immediate upgrades.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Founders Edition

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Founders Edition RAM: 32GB DDR5-6000MHz

32GB DDR5-6000MHz Storage: 1TB SSD

Why the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and RTX 5080 Founders Edition Stand Out

The pairing of AMD’s processor architecture and Nvidia’s graphics engineering creates a formidable foundation for gaming and heavy workloads. According to IGN’s Jackie Thomas, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU for most people, and AMD’s 9000 series X3D lineup is unmatched in gaming prowess, even compared to Intel’s latest offerings. Despite being the least expensive chip in its immediate series, the 9800X3D performs nearly on par with its pricier siblings due to the inclusion of 3D-V-Cache technology, which is only found in X3D CPUs.

Walmart Finally Adds Support for Apple Pay and Google Pay

On the graphics side, the Founders Edition card represents the original hardware manufactured directly by Nvidia. Market positioning places this card just below top-tier alternatives:

It’s one of the fastest cards on the market, bested only by the $2,000 RTX 5090 and the discontinued $1,600 RTX 4090 , noting that users can run the latest, most demanding games in 4K resolution at high settings with ray tracing enabled. Furthermore, the DLSS 4.5 update has further optimized multi-frame gen and upscaling so users can push really high framerates even in 4K, with supported titles including Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Battlefield 6, Death Stranding 2, and Crimson Desert.

Walmart Tariff Refunds Soften Blow From Slower Sales Growth

Alternative Configurations and Alternate Retail Pricing

For buyers looking to spend slightly less while retaining high-end performance, alternative promotions exist across other major retailers. While GeForce RTX 5080 desktops start at $2,349.99 elsewhere, Best Buy is currently offering a well-equipped CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme setup with a GeForce RTX 5070 for $1,999.99 (save $300), stepping down a couple of graphics tiers while keeping the same AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor.

Photo: hothardware.com

That alternative system comes equipped with 12GB of GDDR7 memory boasting a 192-bit bus and 672GB/s memory bandwidth, alongside an 8-core/16-thread design based on AMD’s latest-generation Zen 5 architecture with a 4.7GHz base clock and up to a 5.2GHz boost clock. It also features second-generation 3D V-Cache that bumps total L3 cache to 96MB, 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and a larger 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive. Hardware analysts note that seeing robust storage and memory allocations in prebuilt configurations is encouraging as system makers begin to skimp on RAM and storage as the component crisis lingers.

Walmart and Laliga Partner to Offer Exclusive Soccer-Themed Tour Experiences

Evaluating Market Value Versus Building From Scratch

Assembling a custom rig from separate parts remains a challenging financial proposition in today’s market, though trustworthy prebuilt discounts offer viable alternatives. Purchasing individual high-end components quickly accumulates expenses before factoring in memory, storage, power delivery, and chassis costs.

Best Prebuilt Gaming PCs to Buy from Walmart! 🔆 [Options for All Budgets & Resolutions]

With high-performance components maintaining steep individual price tags, prebuilt options like the Cyberpowerpc promotion provide a cost-effective pathway to modern gaming without the friction of sourcing individual components during fluctuating market conditions.