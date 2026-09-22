Melissa McCarthy Reveals Why Filming ‘Gilmore Girls’ Was “Really Hard

In a recent interview with Variety, Melissa McCarthy revealed that filming the hit television series Gilmore Girls was intensely demanding due to the show’s exceptionally lengthy scripts and strict, unyielding dialogue rules, though she accepted the high-pressure environment as normal for her very first major television role.

Running from 2000 to 2007 across seven seasons, the beloved dramedy created by Amy Sherman-Palladino is celebrated today for its breakneck speed and pop-culture-heavy banter.

The Bottom Line The Grind: Melissa McCarthy recalled tackling scripts reaching up to 93 pages in length, often handed out on the morning of shooting.

Melissa McCarthy recalled tackling scripts reaching up to 93 pages in length, often handed out on the morning of shooting. Zero Flexibility: Cast members were strictly forbidden from changing even a single contraction, particularly during demanding 10-page continuous takes known as “oners.”

Cast members were strictly forbidden from changing even a single contraction, particularly during demanding 10-page continuous takes known as “oners.” Creative Defense: McCarthy praised creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s unyielding leadership style as essential for protecting her distinct vision against studio pressures during that era.

Decoding the 93-Page Script Reality

When Melissa McCarthy stepped into the kitchen as chef Sookie St. James in 2000, she had no prior television baseline to compare it against. That lack of industry experience made the punishing pace feel standard.

“It was hard! “But to me, that was normal, because it was my first show. So I was like, ‘Oh, our scripts are 93 pages, and you can’t change a contraction, even if you get them that morning and it’s a 10-page oner.’ And that’s just what it was.”

Defending Amy Sherman-Palladino’s “Way or the Highway” Style

The intense pressure on set was a direct reflection of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s exacting standards. Rather than holding resentment toward the strict environment, McCarthy looked back with profound admiration for how the showrunner protected her creation.

“I love that she had her own style, and I love that she built that world,” McCarthy shared. Recognizing the unique hurdles faced by female creators in the early 2000s television landscape, McCarthy added context to Sherman-Palladino’s management approach. “A woman running that show at that time, I think you kind of had to be like, ‘It’s my way or the highway.’ I think she had to probably fight to keep it the way she wanted to.”

That tenacity ultimately paid off. McCarthy expressed relief that the creator held her ground, noting that the uncompromising vision is precisely why the series has stood the test of time and continues to pull in new generations of viewers, particularly among Gen Z fans who stream the series on platforms like Netflix.

From Stars Hollow to Netflix and Beyond

Though McCarthy moved on to massive cinematic success following her breakout turn in Paul Feig’s Bridesmaids, her connection to the Gilmore Girls universe remained intact. She returned for a brief cameo appearance in Netflix’s 2016 revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, satisfying fans who clamored for Sookie’s return to the Dragonfly Inn kitchen.

Photo: justjared.com

Production Dynamics of Gilmore Girls (2000–2007) Production Element Show Standard Industry Norm (Era) Script Length Up to 93 pages 50–60 pages (1-hour drama) Dialogue Adaptation Strictly zero changes (no contractions altered) Moderate ad-libbing permitted Camera Technique Complex, continuous “oner” shots Standard multi-setup coverage Original Run Network The WB / The CW Broadcast Television

As McCarthy looks toward her upcoming projects—including starring in and executive producing Netflix’s true-crime drama project The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, slated to premiere on December 10—the lessons learned on the grueling Gilmore Girls set remain crystal clear. It was demanding, uncompromising, and entirely worth it.

Drop a comment below and let us know: Did your appreciation for Sookie St. James grow knowing the extreme technical hurdles McCarthy had to clear on set?