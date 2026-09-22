The Mexican Senate introduced a legislative reform to restore promotion and relegation in Mexican soccer, challenging a system suspended by top-flight team owners in April 2020. Backed by lawmakers from multiple political parties, the initiative aims to enshrine sporting merit into national law and provide a viable path for second-division clubs.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Legislative Push and the Broken Promises of 2020

When owners of Mexican top-flight teams eliminated promotion and relegation in April 2020, they cited financial difficulties among second-division clubs that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. However, reinstatement never materialized. Starting last year, several second-division clubs began protesting to demand that authorities honor the agreement.

Alberto Castellanos, president of U. de G., one of the protesting teams, stated that the whole pandemic thing was a sham, adding that authorities always knew they were going to permanently shut down promotion and relegation.

High Barriers, Disillusioned Investors, and Regulatory Silence

The elimination of promotion directly impacted new investors in Mexican soccer.

Giovani Solazzi, president of Cancún FC, stated that when they bought the team, they saw great potential—potential that often even Mexicans don’t see—but the current system fosters mediocrity and is very sad. Neither the Federation nor Liga MX provided an explanation for the decision.

Senators invited the president of the Liga MX, Francisco Iturbide, and the commissioner of Mexican football, Mikel Arriola, to discuss the matter, but they declined. The Associated Press reached out to the Mexican Federation for comment but did not get a response.

Overview of Governance Shifts in Mexican Soccer Infrastructure Timeline / Milestone Stated Rationale Observed Outcome April 2020 Financial strain from pandemic; temporary 5-year suspension Elimination of promotion and relegation May 2026 Economic conditions deemed insufficient by Federation System permanently removed from regulations September 2026 Legislative intervention for sporting merit Senate proposal introduced to enshrine promotion in law

Top-Flight Perspective and Pitch Protests

The owner of Club América stated last month that he supports reinstating the system, provided the right conditions are met. According to the owner, everyone makes comparisons, pointing out that it exists in Spain, England, or Portugal, but those countries have very solid second divisions, whereas Mexico has not managed to build that kind of solid second-division league.

Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com

Once promotion was officially scrapped, widespread protests broke out during second-division matches.

References

Associated Press (AP) News: Reporting on Mexican Senate legislative proposals regarding Liga MX promotion and relegation.

Liga MX regulatory filings and official statements concerning second-division club certification requirements.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional, legal, or medical advice.