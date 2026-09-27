Minot State Men’s Hockey Defeats Arizona State 3-1

Minot State men’s hockey opened their campaign with a 3-1 home victory over Arizona State University on Saturday night at Maysa Arena, rebounding after an early deficit to secure the win.

Overcoming the Early Deficit at Maysa Arena

The visiting Sun Devils struck first in Minot, North Dakota, when they opened the scoring five minutes and nine seconds into the contest. Rather than letting the early goal disrupt their home opener, the Beavers answered almost immediately to shift the momentum of the game.

Kieran Cooke tied the game just 39 seconds after the Sun Devils’ opening strike, burying a shot off an assist from Logan Cyca. That swift response neutralized Arizona State’s early advantage and set the stage for Minot State to take control.

Special Teams and Offensive Execution

The Beavers seized the lead midway through the second period courtesy of the power play. Colby Joseph capitalized on the man-advantage to make it 2-1, with Joey Moffatt and Trenton Curtis picking up the assists on the sequence.

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Joseph struck again in the third period, scoring his second goal of the night to extend the lead to 3-1. Moffatt earned his second helper of the contest alongside Walker Jerome, putting the game out of reach for the visitors.

Defensive Lockdown Between the Pipes

Minot State’s defense and goaltending sealed the victory over the final frames. Goaltender Blake Sittler turned away 14 of Arizona State’s 15 shots on goal, anchoring the backline with a .933 save percentage.

With the opening-night victory secured, the two teams return to Maysa Arena for a quick turnaround. The Beavers and Sun Devils will meet again at Eck Rink, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.