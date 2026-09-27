Second-Gen BYD Seagull Unveiled with Rear-Wheel Drive and Front Trunk

The second-generation BYD Company (SZ: 002594) Seagull electric hatchback shifts its motor to the rear axle, introducing rear-wheel drive, an independent multi-link rear suspension, and a front trunk layout. First detailed via regulatory filings with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the redesigned sub-100,000 yuan vehicle scales up output to 95 kW while intensifying competition against domestic rivals like the Geely EX2.

The Bottom Line

Drivetrain Realignment: The second-generation model transitions from a front-mounted 55 kW motor to a rear-mounted 95 kW (127 hp) motor, engineered by Zhengzhou BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

The second-generation model transitions from a front-mounted 55 kW motor to a rear-mounted 95 kW (127 hp) motor, engineered by Zhengzhou BYD Auto Co., Ltd. Chassis and Packaging Upgrades: The outgoing rear torsion beam is replaced by an independent multi-link suspension, while clearing forward compartment space for a dedicated front trunk.

The outgoing rear torsion beam is replaced by an independent multi-link suspension, while clearing forward compartment space for a dedicated front trunk. Competitive Positioning: The vehicle matches the 2,650 mm wheelbase of the Geely EX2, entering a high-volume segment where the outgoing Seagull registered 10,103 retail units in August according to China EV DataTracker.

Drivetrain Engineering and Powertrain Specifications

The structural overhaul of the second-generation Seagull marks a departure from its predecessor’s architecture. While the first-generation iteration relied on a 55 kW motor driving the front wheels, regulatory data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) identifies the new drive unit as model TZ164XYB. Manufactured by Zhengzhou BYD Auto Co., Ltd., this rear-mounted motor delivers 95 kW (127 hp), lifting the hatchback’s listed top speed to 150 km/h.

Alongside the powertrain shift, the chassis architecture undergoes a complete revision. The previous rear torsion beam gives way to an independent multi-link suspension setup. Contact patches expand as the vehicle adopts wider 205/60 R16 tyres mounted on 16-inch dual four-spoke alloy wheels, replacing the 165 mm and 175 mm tyres of the outgoing model.

Cabin Packaging and Exterior Hardware Adjustments

Relocating the drive assembly to the rear axle frees up volume beneath the front hood, establishing a dedicated front trunk. While official volumetric capacity figures remain unreleased by BYD Company (SZ: 002594), dedicated front trunks remain scarce within China’s sub-100,000 yuan (14,895 USD) small electric vehicle category. Interior revisions include the removal of the traditional instrument cluster in the five-seater cabin, replaced by a shaped flat-bottom two-spoke multifunction steering wheel paired with a floating central touchscreen.

The redesigned console incorporates physical toggle switches beneath the air vents, a wireless phone charger, and vertically arranged dual cupholders. Externally, semi-hidden mechanical door handles displace flush pop-out units, while the rear fascia displays split taillights positioned beneath a prominent roof spoiler and an integrated lower diffuser. Engineering test mules observed in China also indicate that higher-trim variations may support an optional roof-mounted LiDAR pod configured for the DiPilot 300 (God’s Eye B) Level 2 driving-assistance package.

Market Segment Dynamics and Rivalry with Geely

Model Drivetrain Wheelbase August Retail Registrations BYD Seagull (Outgoing) Front-Wheel Drive – 10,103 units Geely EX2 (Xingyuan) Rear-Wheel Drive 2,650 mm 39,651 units BYD Seagull (Second-Gen) Rear-Wheel Drive 2,650 mm Pending Launch

The engineering changes align the Seagull’s physical dimensions and layout closely with competitor models. The redesigned vehicle shares key hardware similarities with the Geely EX2 (marketed as the Xingyuan in China), including rear-wheel drive, independent rear suspension, front trunks, and an identical 2,650 mm wheelbase, though the 4,205 mm Seagull extends 70 mm longer overall.

Photo: byd.forum

Market context highlights the urgency of the redesign amid tightening competition. Data from China EV DataTracker indicates that in August, domestic retail registrations for the outgoing front-wheel-drive Seagull reached 10,103 units. In contrast, the Geely Xingyuan captured 39,651 retail registrations alongside 60,955 wholesale deliveries. Official pricing structures and the formal market launch timeline for the second-generation Seagull have not yet been disclosed.

The Takeaway

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.