Park Sung-kwang and Lee Sol-i tend to critically ill dog Gyeo-ul-i

Comedian Park Sung-kwang’s wife, Lee Sol-i, spent the night at a veterinary hospital alongside her mother on September 26, 2026, to monitor their critically ill dog, Gyeo-ul-i, who is battling heart disease. Park Sung-kwang also visited the hospital early on September 27 to support his family and dispel ongoing rumors of discord.

The Bottom Line The Core Event: Lee Sol-i kept an overnight vigil at the hospital with her mother on September 26 for Gyeo-ul-i, who reached a critical point in her battle with heart disease.

Lee Sol-i kept an overnight vigil at the hospital with her mother on September 26 for Gyeo-ul-i, who reached a critical point in her battle with heart disease. Family Solidarity: Park Sung-kwang visited the hospital early on September 27, sharing updates and video footage that put persistent rumors of discord to rest.

Park Sung-kwang visited the hospital early on September 27, sharing updates and video footage that put persistent rumors of discord to rest. Ongoing Struggles: Both of the couple’s dogs, Gwangbok-i and Gyeo-ul-i, have been undergoing treatment for heart disease.

On the evening of September 26, 2026, Lee Sol-i informed those following her updates that Gyeo-ul-i’s condition had reached a critical threshold. By the early hours of September 27, she confirmed that she was spending the night at the veterinary facility alongside her mother to monitor the dog closely.

Comedian Park Sung-kwang took to social media on the evening of the 26th to share his sorrow, writing, “Our little girl Gyeo-ul-i is very sick. Gyeo-ul-i, I’ll come to see you again tomorrow.” Fulfilling that promise, Park visited the hospital early on September 27. He published a video of Gyeo-ul-i accompanied by a plea: “Gyeo-ul-i, please hold on a little longer.” The footage clearly showed Lee Sol-i and her mother watching over the animal.

Managing Concurrent Canine Heart Disease and Heavy Emotional Toll

The crisis involving Gyeo-ul-i follows a series of medical emergencies for the couple’s pets. Earlier disclosures revealed that both of their dogs, Gwangbok-i and Gyeo-ul-i, are undergoing treatment for heart disease. Lee Sol-i explained their domestic routine under pressure, noting, “We are taking turns caring for the two dogs with heart disease by alternating with Park Sung-kwang.”

Lee Sol-i shared her distress on social media after crying all day over Winter-i (Gyeo-ul-i), noting that her mother was similarly heartbroken. She expressed the profound grief of facing simultaneous illnesses, stating that separation is something one can never truly get used to, and marveling at how two dogs could be sick with heart disease at the same time.

Dispelling Persistent Tabloid Speculation

In July 2026, divorce rumors began swirling following a cryptic post shared by Lee Sol-i. She promptly addressed and denied the speculation, explaining at the time that while people worried due to teasing, they worked through it, noting that “embracing our differences is love, and we ended it beautifully.”

Photo: sportschosun.com

The recent hospital updates and shared footage from the bedside of their ailing pet effectively dismantled any lingering rumors regarding the state of their marriage. By sharing their coordinated care schedule—with Lee Sol-i and her mother staying overnight at the hospital while Park Sung-kwang managed visits and early morning check-ins—the couple demonstrated a unified front during a deeply painful family trial.

Pet Name Primary Medical Condition Recent Health Milestones Gyeo-ul-i (Winter-i) Heart Disease Reached a critical point in late September 2026, prompting overnight hospital vigils by Lee Sol-i and her mother. Gwangbok-i Heart Disease / Pulmonary Edema Required emergency room care and sparked discussions regarding high-risk heart surgery options in September 2026.

Looking Ahead Through the Pain

Park Sung-kwang and Lee Sol-i, who married in 2020 and previously shared aspects of their domestic life on programs like Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, remain focused entirely on their pets’ comfort. Despite the exhaustion and fear of impending loss, Lee Sol-i reflected on the necessity of resilience, emphasizing the need to endure, pray, and spend the remaining time meaningfully.

Photo: sportschosun.com