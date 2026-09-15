Montreal Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament Raises $1M for 30th Anniversary

The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament recently marked its 30th anniversary by raising $1 million for young patients. Since its inception in 1997, the event has generated funding to attract top medical specialists, establish specialized research chairs, and advance pediatric care.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Specialized Pediatric Care: Funds from the tournament support advanced surgical programs, enabling treatments for complex cardiac problems in infants and children.

Funds from the tournament support advanced surgical programs, enabling treatments for complex cardiac problems in infants and children. Medical Talent Retention: Endowed chairs financed through the event help recruit and retain pediatric surgeons and educators at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Endowed chairs financed through the event help recruit and retain pediatric surgeons and educators at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Clinical Innovation: Contributions facilitate the acquisition of diagnostic equipment, such as an MRI device.

Three Decades of Impact on Pediatric Medicine

Marking three decades of philanthropic momentum, the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament achieved a milestone by collecting $1 million. Established in 1997 by the late Hugh Hallward, the tournament was designed to bolster excellence in pediatric care by securing financial resources to attract and retain the best talents in health.

Over the past 30 years, these accumulated funds have transformed the clinical landscape at the Children’s. According to documentation from the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, the financial support has enabled the institution to attract and retain elite medical professionals.

Endowed Chairs and Surgical Advancement

A significant portion of the funds raised over the tournament’s history has been directed toward establishing named academic chairs. In 2015, the organizing committee created the G. Hugh Hallward Chair in Pediatric Surgery Research to honor the tournament’s co-founder. This chair provides technical support for grant applications and accelerates the translation of research into clinical settings.

Other vital endowments include the Wendy MacDonald Chair in Pediatric Education, which focuses on medical education, evaluation of teaching methods, and knowledge transfer across the pediatric department. Additionally, the Tony Dobell Chair in Pediatric Surgery—currently held by cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Christo Tchervenkov—has empowered the hospital to treat complex heart problems, even in the smallest patients, including open-heart surgeries on premature newborns. As noted in records from the foundation, these advancements supported young patients like Vincent Lambert, who received a mechanical heart bridge for 10 months before undergoing a successful heart transplant.

Photo: fondationduchildren.com

Major Endowed Chairs and Programs Funded by the Tournament Chair or Program Name Primary Focus Key Clinical Impact G. Hugh Hallward Chair in Pediatric Surgery Research Translational research and grant support Fast-tracks clinical applications of pediatric surgical research. Wendy MacDonald Chair in Pediatric Education Medical education and teaching technology Trains healthcare professionals using innovative educational frameworks. Tony Dobell Chair in Pediatric Surgery Cardiovascular surgery Enables complex open-heart procedures in premature infants. Visiting Speakers Program Knowledge exchange Brings specialists from Harvard, UCSF, and SickKids to Montreal.

Global Collaboration and Fellowships

Beyond local infrastructure, the tournament’s proceeds fund fellowship programs that train pediatric surgical talents. Dr. Mirko Gilardino, a former fellowship recipient funded by the tournament, ultimately became the Director of the craniofacial surgery program at the hospital, positioning the institution as a leader in craniofacial treatment.

To maintain standards of care, the tournament also finances a visiting speakers program. By facilitating this sharing of competencies, the Montreal Children's Hospital remains at the forefront of pediatric medical innovation.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Looking Forward

By sustaining research chairs, attracting surgical talent, and funding medical technology, the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation continues to secure a clinical future for young patients across the region.

Charity golf tournament raises funds for Montreal Children’s Hospital

References

La Fondation de l’Hôpital de Montréal pour enfants. “Tournoi de golf de la FHME.” Fondation du Children. fondationduchildren.com.

Cision. “Le Tournoi de golf de La Fondation de l’Hôpital de Montréal pour enfants célèbre ses 30 ans et amasse 1 million $ pour les jeunes patients.”

This report does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.